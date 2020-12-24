Celebration of sacrifice: A man and a Half Pint for all seasons

At the heart of this story is Half Pint, about 8, who trades her most beloved possession, her pony Bunny, to her nemesis Nelly to afford a new stove for Ma.

Mom breaks into tears when she realizes that Half Pint has sacrificed her pony for a stove. But as ma starts to say no, and run after her daughter, Charles stops her.

“She has the right. She wants to do this,” he says.

“But she loved the pony so much,” says mom, through tears.

“But she loves you more.”

Half Pint comes back in tears, and dad starts to console her. “It’s not about the pony,” she says, “It’s that you stayed up so late to work to get me a saddle.”

The whole family has sacrificed to show their love. There is no Disney ending with the pony coming home. Bunny is gone, a symbol of pure sacrifice. The youngest member of the family models unconditional love for everyone.

The story ends with Carrie, the tiniest Ingalls, placing her star atop the tree and saying, “Happy Birthday, Baby Jesus.”

Sacrifice is also at the heart of “Man for All Seasons.”

Sir Thomas More sacrificed his life for his principles.