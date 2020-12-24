Celebration of sacrifice: A man and a Half Pint for all seasons

A Man for All Seasons (1966)
Little House: Christmas at Plum Creek (1974, S1, E15)
Both on Amazon Prime
Grade: Both A
At the heart of all faiths lies a spirit of giving, of sacrifice – reaffirming that the universe does not rotate around us, but that we are warmed and enlightened by powers beyond.
In gratitude, we support others in this season of giving.
On Christmas Eve, I’ll offer two films with deeply moving portraits of sacrifice.
The first is for the entire family, from a source I’ve turned to often in these cloistered times. I don’t think there’s a finer source of family entertainment with its values on straight than “Little House on the Prairie,” with all episodes free for Amazon Prime subscribers.
“Christmas at Plum Creek” is the only Christmas episode within the nine seasons, and it's just lovely.
The Ingalls had just moved to Plum Creek, and it’s their first Christmas in their new home. But times are very hard. No one has money for presents.
But each member of the family digs deep to find a way to show their own love for someone they love.
At the heart of this story is Half Pint, about 8, who trades her most beloved possession, her pony Bunny, to her nemesis Nelly to afford a new stove for Ma.
Mom breaks into tears when she realizes that Half Pint has sacrificed her pony for a stove. But as ma starts to say no, and run after her daughter, Charles stops her.
“She has the right. She wants to do this,” he says.
“But she loved the pony so much,” says mom, through tears.
“But she loves you more.”
Half Pint comes back in tears, and dad starts to console her. “It’s not about the pony,” she says, “It’s that you stayed up so late to work to get me a saddle.”
The whole family has sacrificed to show their love. There is no Disney ending with the pony coming home. Bunny is gone, a symbol of pure sacrifice. The youngest member of the family models unconditional love for everyone.
The story ends with Carrie, the tiniest Ingalls, placing her star atop the tree and saying, “Happy Birthday, Baby Jesus.”
Sacrifice is also at the heart of “Man for All Seasons.”
Sir Thomas More sacrificed his life for his principles.
His wife and daughter pleaded through tears for him to put family before God, but he tells them he cannot do that. At the end the wife whispers her love and admiration for him, not wanting her last words to be angry or fearful – but she is devastated.
Sir Thomas More (Paul Scofield) is a man of conscience who will not support the king’s decision to divorce his queen and marry his mistress. The king uses every pressure at his disposal, including stripping him of his beloved position as Lord Chancellor of England.
Eventually, Sir Thomas More is brought to trial on trumped up charges (that verb will never be the same), accusing him of treason. He is given one last chance to agree.
He refuses.
Earlier, he has told us why.
“When a man takes an oath, he's holding his own self in his own hands like water, and if he opens his fingers then, he needn't hope to find himself again.” Honor about all else, even life.
He told his wife he hoped “to make a good death if I had to.”
As the executioner greets him at the scaffold, Sir Thomas forgives the man who will raise the ax.
“Be not afraid. You send me to God.”
More had been held in highest regard, with his chancellor’s livery collar of gold around his neck.
But, with people, he was gentle, humble and good humored. He was a loving husband and father. He did not have the patriarchal trappings of a person of privilege.
And from that soft-spoken servant came an act of sacrifice that resonates 500 years later.
Both Half Pint and the Lord Chancellor followed their conscience and, in so doing, reminded us of the spirit of the Christmas season – a season of love and sacrifice.
One of our family’s most memorable Christmas mornings was during our visit to India to retrace our daughter Kat’s journey from her West Bengal village to our family.
We took a flight north to Darjeeling. Then, before dawn, we hired a cab to a breathtaking viewpoint that overlooked the Himalayan mountains.
Standing with pilgrims from India and other countries we watched the sunrise on Christmas morning.
Happy Birthday, baby Jesus.