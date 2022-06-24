Celebration of life held for Navy pilot killed in crash

Services were held Saturday in Helena for Navy pilot Lt. Richard “Max” Bullock, who died June 3 near Trona, California, when the F/A-18E Super Hornet he was flying crashed during a training exercise.

He was 29.

The service was held at the Montana National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Helena.

Bullock's wingman, Lt. T.J. Hall, as well as his brother and sister, Sam and Kaitlyn Bullock, and his parents spoke at the service.

Bullock was the son of Robin and Bill Bullock of Butte and had been in the military for seven years. He was also the nephew of former Gov. Steve Bullock.

His commanding officer, Cmdr. Pete Cornett, thanked the Bullock family for sharing their son with the Navy.

"He was truly a blessing to have him as a member of my command," Cornett said.

Cornett said the job Bullock did is a dangerous one filled with risks and "he woke up every day and faced those challenges head-on."

Family members said being in the Navy was his step toward his goal of becoming an astronaut so he could one day mine asteroids in space. He had dreamed of mining in space and building a moon station as a base since he was a sophomore in college.

Bullock's military career started in Rhode Island, where he was commissioned as an ensign after completing Officer Candidate School. He received the Lt. Thomas Eadie, USN Congressional Medal of Honor Award for getting the highest average for academic and military training.

Kaitlyn Bullock told the nearly 200 funeral attendees that the family released a statement to the media shortly following the announcement of her brother's death. In it, the family called Bullock "irreplaceable."

A local broadcaster misread the statement on air, using the term "irrepressible."

"How can you be mad or sad at a word that so perfectly encapsulates him," she said with a smile.

The family was presented with the American flag that was draped over Bullock's casket and the spent casings from the 21-gun salute.

The ceremony concluded as the attendees stepped out of the hangar and onto the tarmac to watch three jets in the missing man formation fly overhead. As the aircraft passed the crowd, the lead jet sharply departed the pack, heading high into the sun.

Bullock's pallbearers were Hall, Lt. Kevin Lystad, Lt. Cliff Appleman, Rick Castillo, and the children of Gov. Steve Bullock wife, Lisa, Caroline Bullock, Alexandria Bullock and Cameron Bullock.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bullock’s honor to the Wingman Foundation, a program supporting the Bullock family in creating a foundation to support entrepreneurs like him “reach their ambitions,” according to the obituary written by his family.

The cause of the crash that killed Bullock is still under investigation.

