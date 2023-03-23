Pianist Claire Huangci, a favorite guest artist with the Helena Symphony, returns to perform the mammoth and much-loved Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Helena Civic Center.

In what is believed to be Huangci’s sixth performance with the Helena Symphony Orchestra, she will be helping to mark what would be Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday, which is April 1.

If you go... What: Claire Huangci performs Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 Where: Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. Cost: $15 - $55 plus a $5 transaction fee Contact: online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office on the Walking Mall at the Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

She last performed here in February 2021, during the heart of the pandemic, playing Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, in a livestream-only concert. Many in the audience will be excited to learn that in the past year, she became a mom and has a 7-month-old daughter, Aurelia.

A native of Philadelphia, Huangci began piano lessons at age 7 and pretty much took the music world by storm.

Billed as a prodigy at 9, she performed a White House concert for President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton at age 10.

Huangci first performed in Helena in 2014, but has appeared numerous times with conductor Allan R. Scott, who has known her since she was 9, when he judged a music competition that she won.

“For me, Rach 2 is one of the blockbusters of the piano classical literature,” Huangci said in a zoom interview from her home in Frankfurt, Germany.

“It’s a piece with great history with me. I learned it when I was 14 years old, and it’s been a very important part of my life since then.

“It’s a piece I’ve grown with… I’ve played it quite a lot. Every time I go back to it, it’s like seeing something so familiar. I look very much forward to doing it.

“The pieces you learn when you are young stay embedded not only in your mind, but also your fingers.

“It’s certainly a mammoth work. It’s a piece that each movement has such a clear architecture that one has to always hold the big picture in view. You can’t get lost in the details.

“One has to pace themselves because it takes a lot of stamina.“

For her, it’s not the physical aspect that’s challenging, but rather “how to engage the audience for a piece that is so well known.”

“It’s one of those concertos that every pianist will have learned.”

“In order to find an interpretation that is convincing yet also your own – that is the challenge.

“One can get lost in the bravura, the virtuosic aspects of it.”

Huangci said she has always been drawn to Rachmaninoff’s personality. Although he wrote this virtuosic piece that is almost show-off, “he was extremely modest.

He “had just undergone a very terrible public review of his First Symphony and fell into a deep depression,” she said.

His psychiatrist “put him almost into a hypnotic trance,” telling him “this concerto will be treasured.”

And it has, Huangci said.

“As a pianist…his performances were almost understated or muted.”

“I think the heart of the work – the second movement – there are such tender emotions – these chord progressions that always give me some wet eyes.

“When he wrote Concerto 2 it’s almost as if he found himself. He had a blossoming of compositions.”

According to many music critics, it’s the greatest piano concerto ever written.

“This is a work where the collaboration between the pianist and the orchestra is extremely intricate,” Huangci said. “There’s a lot of tempo changes – sudden mood changes. This has to be well coordinated or it’s just not organic. That’s why it’s a pleasure to do it with Allan and the Helena Symphony.

“Each time I come here is a kind of music making with Allan and the orchestra that is so full of enthusiasm….You don’t see this all the time. This is not a job, this is a passion.

“And that’s why… I’m willing to fly this long distance just for this one concert -- just for these moments. That’s why we do what we do.”

Huangci has won many international competitions and earned enthusiastic acclaim for her concert performances.

“The young American Claire Huangci was just the right person for the job,” wrote a German reviewer of her performance of Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.”

“She impressed with great creative power, expansive gestures and intensive use of her body, coupled with precision. Her hands flew over the keyboard like butterflies and made the piece the highlight of the evening.”

She “has mastered the intersection of technical brilliance and emotional enthusiasm.”

This concert “is really special,” said Scott, and is one of Huangci’s rare American concerts this year.

“This is just pure melodic lushness – this isn’t a light little bite. This is overly dense and chocolatey – lush Earl Gray chocolate cake from Park Avenue Bakery.

“It’s just wonderfully decadent in a way that you can’t get enough.

“There’s times it’s so intimate. You almost hear this sadness.

“You feel like you’ve been touched by musical ecstasy and intimacy.

“It’s pure beauty….You can never get enough of the shades and color and richness.

“Very few pianists play it well. It’s just so difficult.”

The concert will open with a Rachmaninoff vocalise (wordless song) sung by Tasha Koontz with the orchestra, followed by Poulenc’s “Gloria,” performed by the orchestra, chorale and Koontz and will close with the concerto.

