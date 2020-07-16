Celebrating little schoolhouses on the prairie

Morris is the encyclopedic teacher who seems to know everything about anything. Most of the story is an affectionate tribute to Montana’s past – its small towns, its small schools, its big gossip. A lovely read.

The 2002 French documentary “To Be and To Have” is a beautiful documentary about a one-room French schoolhouse in France’s rural Auvergne region. We follow a quiet, loving teacher through his 35th and final year of teaching. A more patient, unselfish teacher we will never meet.

Each day begins with the van picking up kids and delivering them to school where they are warmly greeted by Georges Lopez.

Lopez kneels beside a girl struggling with a lesson. He stays with her until she understands, and affirms her. He teaches clumsy boys to crack eggs and flip the omelet in the pan. He takes the kids sledding.

One student may be autistic, requiring extra care. The playground includes fights, of course. “Tell him you’re sorry.” “I’m sorry.”

Lopez imparts lessons beyond books.

“Sickness is a part of life,” he empathizes. “It comes along and we deal with it.”

The camera visits kids’ homes, where parents sit with their kids, helping with homework.