Celebrating little schoolhouses on the prairie

To Be and To Have (France, 2002)
Netflix DVD only
(PG-13)
Grade: A
The Whistling Season, 2006
Book by Ivan Doig
Grade: A
In the 2013-2014 school year, only 200 one-room schools remained in the country – and 67 of those were in Montana.
I’ve always marveled at one-room teachers. All subjects? All grades? Every day? How? All teachers should bow down to the maestros conducting those little schools on the prairie.
The rest of us are not worthy.
Professor and photographer Keith Graham from the UM School of Journalism has preserved one-room schools in his beautiful book, “Chasing Time: The Last of Montana's One-Room Schools.” He took his camera to schools from Yaak, to Polaris to Bloomfield.
“I wanted to document a piece of our history before it disappears from the landscape,” said Graham. His book has 240 photos.
Hop in. Let’s visit a couple one-room schools, shall we? First a book, then a movie.
Ivan Doig, 1939-2015, was born in White Sulphur Springs and graduated in a class of 21 in Valier, Montana. His books capture rural life in Montana in intimate, loving detail.
Doig’s novel “The Whistling Season” is a portrait of a fictional school, near the Marias River north of Great Falls around 1909. Oliver, a widower with three sons, sees an ad seeking a job as a housekeeper: “Can’t cook, but doesn’t bite…A-1 housekeeper, sound morals, exceptional disposition.”
Who could resist? She’s hired.
The lady is Rose, and she arrives on the train with her brother, Morris. Rose restores order in the home even though, as threatened, she never cooks.
When the lady teacher runs off to get married, Morris is hired as the new master of the one-room schoolhouse.
Narrated by Paul, the smartest boy in the school, “Whistling Season” paints an intimate portrait of the school, from flag-raising to Latin verbs to Halley’s Comet. The arrival of the comet, on its once every 75-year visit, serves as the celestial arc over the story. Mark Twain arrived with Halley’s comet, and was carried away the next time it visited. Morris tells us so.
Doig gives us detailed descriptions of each student ranging from the lazy eighth grade boys to the precocious sixth grader Barbara, who renames herself RabRab.
At home, the boys become quite fond of Rose. Dad warms to her, too, although still grieving the loss of his wife, buried nearby.
Morris is the encyclopedic teacher who seems to know everything about anything. Most of the story is an affectionate tribute to Montana’s past – its small towns, its small schools, its big gossip. A lovely read.
The 2002 French documentary “To Be and To Have” is a beautiful documentary about a one-room French schoolhouse in France’s rural Auvergne region. We follow a quiet, loving teacher through his 35th and final year of teaching. A more patient, unselfish teacher we will never meet.
Each day begins with the van picking up kids and delivering them to school where they are warmly greeted by Georges Lopez.
Lopez kneels beside a girl struggling with a lesson. He stays with her until she understands, and affirms her. He teaches clumsy boys to crack eggs and flip the omelet in the pan. He takes the kids sledding.
One student may be autistic, requiring extra care. The playground includes fights, of course. “Tell him you’re sorry.” “I’m sorry.”
Lopez imparts lessons beyond books.
“Sickness is a part of life,” he empathizes. “It comes along and we deal with it.”
The camera visits kids’ homes, where parents sit with their kids, helping with homework.
And then comes the end of the year, and the end of a career as well -- poignant hugs, final goodbyes. One girl is sad that she’s leaving her beloved – and, so far, only -- teacher. Lopez reassures her he would welcome a visit. She’s in tears, and his eyes are moist as well.
Two one-room schools. One in Montana and one in France. But both overflowing with love from teachers who are following their calling, and transforming lives.
“I love working with the children,” says Lopez, affirming what we have witnessed, in exquisite detail.
Photographer Graham met many such dedicated teachers as he snapped his shutters on Montana one-room treasures before their doors are shuttered. He visited a school with one student, with a younger sibling poised to double its size next year.
“I don’t know what these students would do without these schools,” said Graham. “If one closes, a one-mile walk becomes a 33-mile bus ride. The schools are the heartbeat of their community. Teachers bring such love to class every day.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.