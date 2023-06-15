History, celebration and commemoration come together in festivities and a street party, marking Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17, at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing.

“Our newest federal holiday is a great opportunity to recognize African Americans’ place in Montana history,” said Martha Kohl, outreach and education coordinator at the Montana Historical Society, who is one of the event organizers.

“Most Montanans don’t realize the significant role African Americans have played in our state since the earliest days of non-Indian settlement.”

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. It was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people learned they were set free under the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Kohl said she’s really excited about the cooperative nature of the event. “It’s the Holter Museum of Art, The Myrna Loy and us, and that’s really fun that these three cultural institutions are pulling together to make something special,” said Kohl.

Events kick off at 3:30 p.m. with the first of two sold-out tour train tours that will visit significant African American historical sites in Helena.

Leading the tour is Kate Hampton, MHS community preservation coordinator, who is planning stops at family homes, businesses and institutions that were important in the Black community – such as the African Methodist Episcopal Church, as well as the home of longtime resident and prominent Black community member Octavia Bridgwater and the Dorsey Grocery, one of the first businesses in Helena run by an African-American family.

Hampton said the tour will also visit the historic South-Central neighborhood that had a large African American and Chinese population prior to Urban Renewal, when many of the buildings were torn down.

The South-Central area was also home to Helena’s only segregated school, designated solely for African Americans from 1872-1882.

Another important site is the Windbag. Prior to it being Big Dorothy’s house of prostitution, it was home to the Montana Plaindealer, an early African American newspaper in Helena.

From 5 to 6 p.m., there will be a free screening of the documentary, “Bicycle Corps: America’s Black Army on Wheels,” the story of the 25th Infantry’s bicycle trip from Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis, Missouri in 1897.

At 6 p.m. the Holter Museum of Art invites participants to make chalk art on the sidewalks near The Myrna Loy. “We’re going to give people the opportunity to reflect on the meaning of Juneteenth both through art and writing,” said Kohl. “What does freedom mean to you? What does Juneteenth mean to you?”

There are some who consider Juneteenth a Black holiday, Kohl said, but she sees it as a holiday for all.

“I really believe that none of us are free until we’re all free. I think it’s extremely important that we look back on our history and recognize it’s been a long road to freedom and that we’re not completely there yet in terms of equality and justice for all, all the time.”

“Another important reason to celebrate Juneteenth is to see that progress can be made. It’s … good for us to look at victories to strengthen yourself for the next steps,” said Kohl.

A short ceremony at 6:30 features Mayor Wilmot Collins, as well as Chris Young-Greer of the Racial Equity Project, and J. P. Williams, a descendent of Montana African American pioneers.

Williams’ ancestors were Lafayette Mundy, a freeman who served in the U.S. Army from 1864 to 1881 and Susan Elizabeth Tinsley Mundy, who was born a slave in Kentucky and worked as a cook for General George Custer.

Ideas for the program came from African-American community members from across Montana, said Kohl.

Chris Young-Greer at the Montana Racial Equity Project and a member of the Missoula City Black Collective said this celebration is important for bringing the community together and fostering a greater understanding of historic events.

She will speak about the importance of Juneteenth, how it came about and how it gave hope to the Black community.

She’s delighted that there is so much interest in the historic tour. “It shows me that people are interested in learning about Montana history.”

“I’m proud and humbled to be part of this with the Montana Historical Society and The Myrna Loy.” It can be easier for organizations to not want to be involved in such events, but they chose to step up and take lead roles.

“I think education and understanding brings people together.”

There will also be a generous helping of great dance music and an opportunity to buy some tasty traditional African American dishes by one of Helena’s newest food vendors, Habana 406 food truck with chefs Adonis Zamora Garzón and Maie Lee Jones.

On Juneteenth, they plan to serve:

Basmati rice with Cuban style red beans (smoked meat, sausages and spices); carne con papas (beef stew); sautéed marinated pork and Caribbean cornbread.

Also, on tap for the evening is a DJ dance party emceed by Andrea Cross Guns.

For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ and https://mhs.mt.gov/.