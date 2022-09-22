Celebrating American Indian Heritage Day: Native humor takes center stage at The Myrna Loy

It doesn’t escape Krys Holmes that we’re all walking around on land that was the vast home of Native Americans.

She’s keenly aware of this history, which is one reason as executive director of The Myrna Loy, she’s created an annual event celebrating Montana’s American Indian Heritage Day, which is the fourth Friday in September.

“I’m really trying to establish this as a tradition at The Myrna Loy,” she said.

One highlight of this year’s celebration is a night of Big Medicine Comedy, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, featuring Kasey “Rezzalicious” Nicholson (A’aninin/Gros Ventre and Pikuni/Blackfeet), a Seattle-based standup comic who’s also a trainer for the Native Wellness Institute and a motivational speaker. He’s joined by Donovan “Beef” Archambault, an actor known for his appearances on “First Nations Comedy Experience” (2018), a television series featuring Native American and World Indigenous comedians.

In addition to the comedy show being super entertaining, there are thousands of years of American Indian cultural heritage around humor, said Holmes.

Archambault, who is enrolled as a Fort Belknap Assiniboine, lives in Poplar, and will be making his Helena debut at The Myrna.

“I’ve been doing stand-up comedy professionally for 11 years,” he said in a phone interview from Billings, where he was in transit to his next booking.

He does not just do stand-up comedy, but is also a motivational speaker, who speaks about mental health and wellness.

“As far as my material, it’s real-life things. Basically, I’m just a kid from the rez talking about the rez. What it’s like to be married. Me and my wife have been together for 15 years and what it’s like having three daughters, and we’re expecting again. Life on the reservation…being an Indian in the modern world.”

Humor “is part of who we are.”

“There’s humor in just about anything…if you choose to see it.

“In high school I knew I wanted to do this full time,” he said, adding that he used to watch shows with George Carlin, Chris Rock and Robin Williams. He idolized them, but didn’t think he could do it.

Then in 2011, a friend finally nudged him onto the stage, and he decided it was time to sink or swim. He’s been swimming ever since.

“Every new experience, every new town…is a question mark. I mean that in a good way. It’s something new and different and that’s the intoxicating part – the rush.

“I still get those butterflies. It’s just that rush – like I’m ready to go bungee jumping or skydiving…It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Nicholson (A’aninin/Gros Ventre and Pikuni/Blackfeet) is a Seattle-based standup comic.

“I’ve always been interested in being a comic,” said Nicholson in a phone interview from a California hotel where he was making an appearance.

The opportunity came when he saw comedian J.R. Redwater at Fort Belknap Reservation and he needed an opener.

Nicholson jumped in and he was so successful Redwater urged him to give comedy a try.

His next time out, he bombed. But that “lit the fire” because he knew he could do better.

Like Archambault, he finds plenty of comic material in his daily life.

“I think laughter is just universal,” he said, and goes across cultures. “I think funny is funny.

“We all enjoy this medicine of laughter.”

Humor plays an important role in American Indian cultures, said Mike Jetty, Indian education specialist with Montana Office of Public Instruction.

“Humor is weaved through tribal culture,” he said, pointing out that it’s a key element of coyote and trickster stories.

The stereotype of the stoic Indian is off-base. There is a lot of laughter and joking among American Indians.

He’s planning to bring Archambault and Nicholson into the schools to share songs and stories, what Jetty calls “edutainment.”

“We encourage people to come check it out,” he said of the comedy show.

“Laughter is the best medicine.”

Tickets are $20 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

‘Daughter of a Lost Bird’

Filmmaker Brooke Pepion Swaney grew up in Helena, graduating from Capital High School in 1999, and was very involved with Grandstreet Theatre.

Her award-winning film, “Daughter of a Lost Bird,” is showing 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Myrna Loy followed by a Q&A with Swaney.

The Blackfeet-Salish filmmaker said the documentary is “about helping my friend learn where she came from.”

The film follows Native American actor Kendra Potter, who was adopted by a loving white family and decides when she is 34 to discover her tribal roots.

Potter has played various Native roles, appearing in “Winter in the Blood,” “OK Breathe Auralee” and a Hallmark Holiday film, and was growing more uncomfortable playing these roles without knowing her own history.

With Swaney’s help, she finds her Native family and her birth mother, April Kowalski, and begins exploring her Lummi Nation heritage.

“It wasn’t an easy journey” for Potter, said Swaney. “Words like hard, difficult and emotional come up when you go through change.

“It’s not going to be an easy process, especially when it has to do with identity and how you view yourself.”

Potter was a perfect protagonist for the film, said Swaney. “Kendra is very articulate and very in tune with her interior state. She has such an artful way of seeing herself.

“People tell me to tell everybody… to bring a box of tissues…. The film elicits strong emotions. It brings you along a very personal journey.”

Tickets are $10 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

‘In Dreams: The Art of Monica Gilles-Brings Yellow, Stella Nall, Salisha Old Bull and Rachel Twoteeth’

The work of four talented artists: Monica Gilles-Brings Yellow, Stella Nall, Salisha Old Bull and Rachel Twoteeth comes together in this vibrant new show opening in the Jailhouse Gallery, Thursday, Sept. 22, and running through Nov. 8.

A reception is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, prior to the film screening of “Daughter of a Lost Bird” (see related story).

DD Dowden said that she and co-curator Amy Brakeman Livezey wanted “to provide an environment to give voices to these women.

This will be the first show for emerging young Helena artist Rachel Twoteeth, a member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe. She is greatly influenced by her grandmother Sharon Twoteeth, and her works are on ledger paper from her grandmother’s store. An art student at the University of Montana, she works in a variety of media and intertwines her culture with modern art styles.

Monica Gilles-Brings Yellow is a self-taught Indigenous artist raised on the Flathead Reservation. She uses non-traditional methods of painting (layers of resin, inks, gold leaf) to create richly colored abstract backgrounds. Her “3-D collage” often incorporates photos of her family as a way to reclaim her culture.

Stella Nall, a First Descendant of the Apsáalooke Tribe, incorporates imagery and techniques from traditional Native culture, such as beadwork and elk’s teeth, in creating contemporary Indigenous art.

Salisha Old Bull, a Salish/Crow artist, believes that place provides a person their sense of self, allows them to grow intellectually and enables them to explore their potential in life.

For more information on these events, visit 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.