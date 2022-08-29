Cause of Mount Helena fire remains under investigation

The cause of Sunday’s fire on Mount Helena Park remains under investigation, the city's fire chief said Monday.

Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said the fire has not grown beyond its 18 acres reported Sunday. He said there is a good suppression line around it from hand crews and slurry bombers. He said there would be “eyes on it” for several days to come.

Campbell said the trails around Mount Helena will remain closed for at least 24 hours. He said the decision to reopen them would ultimately come from the parks department.

City spokesman Jacob Garcin said Mount Helena Park will likely reopen Tuesday.

Brad Langsather, open lands manager, said the fire should not have an impact on recreation once the park reopens. He estimated about a quarter mile of the 20 miles of trails on Mount Helena were directly impacted by the fire. There will be a few trees that will need to be removed, but nothing presents a safety concern.

Aerial firefighting efforts were delayed Sunday by an unauthorized drone flying over the fire. Police were able to locate the drone operator and said their investigation was ongoing. They said the drone was in police custody.

Helena Police Department Lt. Jayson Zander said Monday the violations involved are civil and not criminal, and he was unable to provide any information on the suspect.

He said the issue was pursued by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, but it is pretty early in their investigation.

The fire, reported about noon, started just south of a neighborhood on Helena’s Westside. Officials said it was burning through grassland before getting into timber. Campbell said the initial access point for firefighters was Henderson Street and LeGrande Cannon Boulevard. It was about four hours later that firefighters announced they would begin mopping up.

Campbell said he would encourage the public to continue to make intelligent decisions and be mindful of dry conditions.

Hand crews, water trucks, helicopters and a tanker jet were among the resources on the scene. The fire was managed through a unified command of the Helena Fire Department and the DNRC.

A Helena fire official said previous fuel mitigation projects that have gone on in this area have been big in being able to contain the fire. "Four or five or six years ago, this thing would have been raging," HFD Capt. Vince Williams said.

This story will be updated.