Cause of Mount Helena fire remains a mystery, but it could be humans

The cause of the Aug. 28 Mount Helena fire that burned 18 acres of hillside remains a mystery, with authorities officially listing its cause as "undetermined" but leaning toward believing it was caused by people.

“We know exactly where it started,” said Lou Antonick, fire marshal with the Helena Fire Department. “The most frustrating piece missing is how it started.”

And the mystery deepens as officials said they have no idea if the fire was set intentionally or by accident.

Antonick said the Helena Interagency Fire Investigation team -- made up of members of the Helena Fire Department, Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) and U.S. Forest Service -- started its investigation when the fire started and worked three days going through the evidence.

The fire, reported about noon, started just south of a neighborhood on Helena’s Westside. Officials said it burnt through grassland before getting into timber. The initial access point for firefighters was Henderson Street and LeGrande Cannon Boulevard. It was about four hours later that firefighters said they would begin mopping up.

Antonick described the investigation unit as “a strong team with a lot of experience across the board,” and ruled out power lines and lightning.

“We know how the fire moved and why it moved how it did,” he said. “What it comes down to is that we believe it is human-caused.”

Antonick said the fire started off the trail above the water tank near Gary Cooper Drive. He said it is an area of Mount Helena that has a lot of heavy foot traffic and a place where a lot of hikers come through.

“We cannot say it is intentionally set, but we cannot say it was not intentionally set, we just don’t have the evidence,” he said.

He said it remains an open investigation and anyone who believes they have information that could help should call the Helena Fire Department at 406-447-8472.

“We’re looking for anything,” Antonick said.

Aerial firefighting efforts were delayed Aug. 28 by an unauthorized drone flying over the fire. Police were able to locate the drone operator and confiscated the drone.

A DNRC spokeswoman said Wednesday no decision has been made yet on pursuing civil penalties against the drone operator. The DNRC has said flying drones over fires has become a growing problem and urges people not to do so.