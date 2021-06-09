Cause of historic Lissner Mansion fire remains a mystery

The cause of the May 3 fire at the historic Lissner Mansion in Helena remains a mystery, the city’s fire marshal said Wednesday, but he added that the investigation continues to be open.

“There are a lot of theories as to how it happened, but fire investigations are complex,” fire Marshal Lou Antonick said.

He said the cause is now listed as undetermined.

Antonick said he knows where the fire originated and how it moved, but does not know what caused it.

He said not solving such mysteries does not happen often.

“But it does happen from time to time and that is OK in this line of work,” he said. “It means we’re not rushing to judgment and looking at it thoroughly and completely.”

He said the fire does not appear to be incendiary or deliberately set.

The fire was reported at 10:43 a.m. May 3 at the Queen Anne Victorian-style home at 315 State St. The 17-room home was built in 1889 by Marcus Lissner, a prominent Jewish member of the Helena community. He and wife Jennie Sabolsky had nine children. It is one of Helena’s original mansions and is in the city’s South-Central Historic District.