Cause of historic Lissner Mansion fire remains a mystery

The cause of the May 3 fire at the historic Lissner Mansion in Helena remains a mystery, the city’s fire marshal said Wednesday, but he added that the investigation continues to be open.
“There are a lot of theories as to how it happened, but fire investigations are complex,” fire Marshal Lou Antonick said.
He said the cause is now listed as undetermined.
Antonick said he knows where the fire originated and how it moved, but does not know what caused it.
He said not solving such mysteries does not happen often.
“But it does happen from time to time and that is OK in this line of work,” he said. “It means we’re not rushing to judgment and looking at it thoroughly and completely.”
He said the fire does not appear to be incendiary or deliberately set.
The fire was reported at 10:43 a.m. May 3 at the Queen Anne Victorian-style home at 315 State St. The 17-room home was built in 1889 by Marcus Lissner, a prominent Jewish member of the Helena community. He and wife Jennie Sabolsky had nine children. It is one of Helena’s original mansions and is in the city’s South-Central Historic District.
Amy Carr, a member of the Allen-Prudden family who owned the house, said an engineer was able to assess the property for safety and they hope to repair the mansion.
“The process will move forward,” she said. “But it is going to take some time. If everything is fixable, then that is what my mom wants to do.”
Carr said the upstairs westside bedroom and space above it were hit hard by the blaze.
And then there is all the water damage.
However, no damage estimate was available Wednesday.
Carr thanked fire Chief Ken Wood and the Helena firefighters for their work.
“I am just thankful for him and his team,” she said.
Antonick reminds people to make sure there are smoke detectors in their home and make sure they are adjacent to every sleeping area. He said people should have an escape plan and put that plan into practice and have a meeting place.
And he said people should close doors when sleeping to slow the spread of fires.
Carr said some siblings are staying with friends and relatives while the insurance company has placed her mother, Barda Allen, at a hotel suite in town.
The family continues to have a gofundme page (www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-allenprudden-family), which has raised more than $18,000 so far. There is also an account set up at Valley Bank, FBO Allen-Prudden Family.
