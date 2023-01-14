Cathy Barker: Lore from an unexpected source

We just got a new refrigerator. That meant cleaning out not only the foodstuffs from the old one, but removing all the little magnets with their photos, cartoons, and clippings.

This took much longer than anticipated, partly because of the “pet poetry” magnet set of some 150-200 words, each of which had to be peeled off individually. There was some profound poetry, like “please rub my belly/forevermore or until/the squirrel jumps again” but most of it was carefully arranged by size…thanks to an OCD visitor.

My dad, the first Rev. Barker, kept a card file of quotes, anecdotes, and cartoons that he used in sermons. I started out trying to make one of my own – his were so 50s! – but I seem to have turned to the fridge in lieu of all that paperwork. I know these pearls of wisdom informed my life and ministry, and some probably made it into sermons or newsletter articles.

It was fun to revisit the beloved cartoons, like the “Non Sequitur” one where God and an angel are gazing across the clouds at the Earth, and God says, “Truth be told, if it wasn’t for dogs, I would have blown it up years ago.” And “Pearls Before Swine” where the pig laments, “Sometimes I wonder if I have faith in anything, but I’m not sure what faith is.” Goat replies helpfully, “It’s believing in something…trusting and relying on it without question. Is there something in your life that meets that standard?” Thoughtfully, Pig offers, “Cheese.” Goat then admits, “Maybe I didn’t define that well.” Pig says politely, “If you’ll excuse me, I need to build a church.” Doesn’t that conjure up a mental image?

Most interesting were the crispy little yellow slips entitled “Thought for Today”, carefully clipped from the Independent Record in years gone by. There’s a surprising amount of brilliance in this collection! Here’s a sample for your inspiration.

From Lincoln Steffens, American journalist-reformer 1866-1936: “Never practice what you preach. If you’re going to practice it, why preach it?” This reminds me of the saying attributed to St. Francis of Assisi: “Preach the gospel at all times, and if necessary, use words.” Most of my preaching these days is through actions; it seems to go down better. On the same theme, different clipping, from a Latin proverb: “Verba movent, exempla trahunt” translated “Words move people, examples lead them.”

For my husband and fellow philosophers and thinkers, these: A quote from William Barclay, a Scottish theologian I studied way back when: “There are two great days in a person’s life – the day we are born and the day we discover why.” Another one to ponder deeply: “A great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices.” This gives one pause, thanks to Will James, a respected American speaker, philosopher and psychologist living from 1842-1910. And a witty conversation, from an anonymous source: “’What will the neighbors think!’ ‘Oh, I wouldn’t worry about that. They’ll talk, but thinking is very rare.’” I’ve found many applications of that one in my life.

As a theologian I’ve devoted much of my time to pondering the phenomenon of belief, so that theme emerges on the refrigerator-of-wisdom. “It is almost impossible to state what one in fact believes, because it is almost impossible to hold a belief and define it at the same time.” – William Carlos Williams, 1883-1963. (I hope he was known as Carlos, don’t you?) From writer Lewis Carroll, 1832-1898, known for “Alice in Wonderland”: “If you set to work to believe everything, you will tire out the believing-muscles of your mind, and they you’ll be so weak you won’t be able to believe the simplest true things.” So true!

Two women have wise words preserved here, both on the same theme. I must have felt I needed more discipline in my life when I clipped this: “Nothing ever really sets human nature free but self-control,” from Phyliss Bottome, English writer 1884-1963. More to my liking is “Each day, and the living of it, has to be a conscious creation in which discipline and order are relieved with some play and pure foolishness.” – May Sarton, American poet 1912-1995. That’s the balance I have sought throughout my life!

Finally advice I truly love on the subject of prayer, from John Bunyan, 1628-1688: “When you pray, rather let your heart be without words than your words without heart.”

It’s a lot to digest all these pearls at one time; you might want to clip – or print – this and give some time to each one. You could even post it on your refrigerator!