Cathy Barker: Helping Afghan refugees like we did 20 years ago

Twenty years ago, after what came to be known simply as 9/11, I asked my congregation in Seattle what we should do. Everyone felt helpless and discouraged. So I stepped out of the pulpit and asked, simply, “What shall we do?”
Spontaneous answers came: most had to do with love. I pressed on. “How shall we show love?” The idea came bubbling out: “We could sponsor Afghan refugees.” More discussion followed, and several people volunteered to find out more. After much research, and finding a refugee resettlement organization to help us, the congregation voted to be a sponsoring church.
One generous person offered an apartment rent-free for up to a year. Another coordinated the search for furniture. Donations poured in. The enthusiasm was contagious! But other forces conspired to keep Afghanis out of our country. So we offered to help any refugee family who needed us. A dear family with young children came to us. (Were they from Somalia? I’ve forgotten now.) They stayed long enough to get on their feet and then moved to another city to be with others they knew. We said goodbye, restocked the apartment and waited.
The refugee resettlement organization folks finally told us we had a mother with two teenage children coming, a boy and a girl. Their father had been killed in the war. Our hearts filled with love for this family before we even knew them. A date was set for their arrival and our delegation set up at the airport with balloons, signs, and big grins. They did not arrive.
The agency explained that this happens sometimes, they would let us know when they were rescheduled. Again we went to the airport, with renewed hope and anticipation! But they did not arrive. The third time, some weeks later, we dragged ourselves out to the airport, with more trepidation than excitement. And they arrived! But it was just the mother and son - where was the daughter?
Our first task was hospitality - we had to wait for a translator and, more importantly, growing trust before we could ask our burning questions. We befriended Naik Bahkt and Naseem, helped them to get settled, got Naseem into school and found his mom a job. Several church members helped them with beginning English. Naseem was like a sponge, but his mom often said “English so hard!” We introduced them to other Afghanis in the city, but to our dismay they were shunned by some because they were from a small village, and uneducated. No wonder English was so hard - she didn’t know how to read or write her own language.
Finally their story was revealed. Other relatives had arranged a marriage for Naseem’s 12-year-old sister, to a much older man. His mom wanted to take both of her children away, to get free of the tribal customs and give them a better life. But the man discovered the plan and had Naseem thrown in jail. The wedding took place, to the family’s dismay. We don’t know how Naseem got out of jail, but finally he and his mother were able to escape, get on a plane, and land in our welcoming arms. While we had experienced only frustration at their delay, they had been reckoning with life-and-death threats and deep grief.
When I hugged this frail, ragged woman, I was humbled by her monumental courage, and her determination to move at least one of her children to a more hopeful future. She had lost so much - her husband, her daughter, her familiar home and life. She sacrificed it all for Naseem. He blossomed in Seattle, and for that she was happy.
I have recently read “The Pearl That Broke its Shell”, a story of brave Afghan women in two contrasting generations, written by Nadia Hashimi in 2014. I’ve been listening to the news about Afghanistan. I’ve been thinking a lot about Naik Bahkt and Naseem, and their courage.
So now, 20 years later, I am again preparing to welcome Afghan refugees. I will be part of a community effort with Hands on Global and others. I bring a little bit of experience and a lot of passion steeped in compassion. Reaching out in this way is how I need to live my faith.
How are you living your faith?
Cathy Barker is a retired minister of United Church of Christ, who leads Circle of Trust experiences: Geography of Grace and The Soul of Aging. She is among the founders of Singing Waters Montana.