Cathy Barker: Helping Afghan refugees like we did 20 years ago

The agency explained that this happens sometimes, they would let us know when they were rescheduled. Again we went to the airport, with renewed hope and anticipation! But they did not arrive. The third time, some weeks later, we dragged ourselves out to the airport, with more trepidation than excitement. And they arrived! But it was just the mother and son - where was the daughter?

Our first task was hospitality - we had to wait for a translator and, more importantly, growing trust before we could ask our burning questions. We befriended Naik Bahkt and Naseem, helped them to get settled, got Naseem into school and found his mom a job. Several church members helped them with beginning English. Naseem was like a sponge, but his mom often said “English so hard!” We introduced them to other Afghanis in the city, but to our dismay they were shunned by some because they were from a small village, and uneducated. No wonder English was so hard - she didn’t know how to read or write her own language.