Cathy Barker: God in the interruptions

The to-do list is long. Answer emails, record financials, bake biscuits… Make a sign that says “Slow Drain. Fast Shower!” Try to find the phone and see how it’s working today. Research mosquito control. Fill out forms. Prep for the next event. Order additional archery equipment.

My husband and I are managing a summer camp! We’re at Mimanagish, 40 miles south of Big Timber, on the beautiful Boulder River on the edge of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. Right now we are hosting 30 kids and counselors for a week-long adventure camp; last week was intergenerational, before that music, before that arts… it’s a delightfully varied schedule with marvelous people.

I love visiting with the campers and asking them open questions. Everyone has such an interesting story! Plus there’s something about being in nature that opens the heart and soul to new insights. The song of the river, the whisper of the forest, the melodies of the birds… add a campfire and I could sit and listen all night.

As an extrovert, there’s nothing I like better than being around people, soaking up the enthusiasm and energy of groups and individuals. I get plenty of that around here! I enjoy helping to serve the meals, so I can see each person and have eye contact. If I'm lucky their nametags are visible so I can call them by name. I especially enjoy the repartee with teens about how many desserts they have eaten vis-à-vis how many they want, or think they deserve.

We managers are busy all day long, with the responsibilities of the facility and the administration taking most of our energy. But we keep getting interrupted! “Do you have a Band-Aid?” “This tree is leaning.” “How do I work this tea kettle?” “Are there bears here?” “How does this song go again?” “Why is the river so high?” “When can I buy a Mimanagish T-shirt?” “You LIVE here?!?”

I’m reminded of my dear professor, spiritual writer Henri Nouwen, who said near the end of his life, “My whole life I have been complaining that my work was constantly interrupted, until I discovered that my interruptions were my work." I can recall how his face would light up when someone asked him a question, particularly a challenging one. He made the most of the interruptions! They were indeed his work.

Sometimes the interruptions here at camp are difficult. “I’m homesick, I want to call my Gramma.” “My shoes hurt my feet so much I can’t walk.” “I don’t want to go home, it’s scary there.” There’s more to this job than filling out forms and ordering equipment. There’s a listening component too, a hospitality calling, a healing ministry.

The incredibly creative theological writer C. S. Lewis wrote “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Screwtape Letters”. He also wrote this: "The great thing, if one can, is to stop regarding all the unpleasant things as interruptions of one's 'own,' or 'real' life. The truth is of course that what one calls the interruptions are precisely one's real life -- the life God is sending one day by day."

The documents may have to wait, the record-keeping will be there when I get back to my desk, the article may be a day late. Right now I need to be where life is real, right in the thick of the interruptions. This is the life God is sending me, and I am deeply grateful.

Cathy Barker is a retired minister of United Church of Christ, who leads Circle of Trust experiences: Geography of Grace and The Soul of Aging. She is among the founders of Singing Waters Montana.