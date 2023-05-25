Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cathedral of St. Helena is set to undergo a comprehensive repair project to restore and preserve its architectural integrity, the Center for Catholic Life announced Wednesday.

Following the damage caused by winds in November 2021, which resulted in the displacement of clay tiles and the loosening of many others on the South steeple, a temporary stabilization repair was completed by a specialty contractor using a high-lift bucket.

"To ensure the long-term stability and aesthetic appeal of the Cathedral, plans have been put in motion for a more permanent repair of the South Steeple," a news release states.

"The team is really looking forward to getting the work done and preserving the cathedral for multiple generations," church representative and repair steering committee member Peter Baker said in an interview Wednesday.

Baker said the church is not disclosing the amount of money it is spending on the project, but that some of the funding is coming from Omaha, Nebraska-based Catholic Mutual, the church's insurance provider.

The project will involve the installation of scaffolding to aid worker access. Scheduled to begin in June, the repair is expected to be completed by the fall.

Baker said no disruptions to services are anticipated and that the church and contractor will put in place protective measures to keep members of the congregation and the public safe while the project is underway.

"In a testament to their commitment to the preservation of the Cathedral, the Cathedral Advisory Council has decided to expand the repair project to encompass the North Steeple as well as masonry repairs on the west side of the Cathedral," the news release states. "Additionally, the west exterior of the Cathedral will undergo a thorough cleaning."

The repair of the north steeple is scheduled for 2024.

As part of future phases of the project, the great stairs on the westside of the cathedral will be repaired or replaced, with anticipated completion in 2024.

The church said repair efforts are being closely coordinated with the city of Helena, "ensuring that all necessary permits are obtained to support the project."

The proposed plans have been presented to the city's historical preservation team, according to the news release, who confirmed that no substantive changes will be made to the appearance of the cathedral or the stairs, preserving their historical significance.

The church states it is prioritizing local contractors for the repair work whenever possible, "promoting community involvement and supporting the local economy," but that "no such contractors are available in Montana," due to the specialized nature of the project.

Baker said Ohio-based Durable Slate Co. has been hired to make the repairs. The company asserts on its website that it is an "award-winning slate and historic roofing company," that specializes in "premium historic roofing services, including slate, copper and clay tile."

The church also states efforts are underway to secure funding for the work from both the Cathedral Parish and the Diocese of Helena.

"These organizations recognize the importance of preserving the Cathedral of St. Helena and are actively involved in ensuring its restoration," the news release states. "The repair project at the Cathedral of St. Helena is a testament to the community's dedication to preserving its historical heritage. By undertaking these vital repairs, the Cathedral will continue to stand as a symbol of faith, culture, and architectural excellence for future generations."

The Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St., held its first mass on Christmas Day, 1914, after 10 years of construction. According to the church's website, European architect A.O. Von Herbulis drew inspiration for Helena's cathedral from the Votivkirche of Vienna, another neo-Gothic cathedral.