Cathedral of St. Helena, other buildings defaced by vandals

The Cathedral of St. Helena was among numerous buildings and vehicles that were spray-painted with symbols and words, police said Monday.

Officers were still responding to calls for service concerning the criminal mischief, Helena Police Lt. Cory Bailey said in an email that was sent at 10:50 a.m. He said no damage estimate or the number of vehicles/buildings that were marked was available.

As the cathedral bells rang 10 a.m., Charles Dyce, a maintenance worker for the cathedral, stood outside the south entrance of the church shaking his head in disbelief.

“It's ridiculous. Nobody has any respect.” Dyce said. “My feeling is the people inside is what builds these churches, people should have respect for everyone else.”

At one point a group of five passers by gathered on the sidewalk and shared their collective disgust with the vandalism.

One woman driving by rolled down her window to say, “I hope they catch whoever did this.”

While running errands downtown Monday morning, Chad Christiansen saw the vandalism out of the corner of his eye. He stopped, took a picture and posted a photo of the vandalism on Facebook, where it has been re-shared across Helena classified groups.