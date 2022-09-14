Casting about for solutions to Madison River congestion

Bad idea, said one man.

He was referring to a proposal to someday require a daily float permit for recreational users of the Madison River.

The Madison River Work Group recommended such a permit as one way to quantify escalating use of the much-beloved river by non-commercial anglers.

The initial purpose of the permit would be data gathering. But it could evolve into a way to restrict use of the river by average folks who haven’t hired an outfitter/guide.

The man who thought the recreational permit was a bad idea shared his opinion Tuesday night during a scoping meeting in Butte sponsored by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The meeting focused on recommendations to the Fish and Wildlife Commission from the Madison River Work Group. Sixteen people not associated with FWP attended the meeting to hear a presentation and ask questions about the recommendations.

The stated format was clear: FWP said it was there to share information and answer questions, not field comments. Not everyone followed the format, hence the “bad idea” comment and several other observations unencumbered by any hint of a question.

Three members of the Madison River Work Group were on hand. Mike Bias and Brian McGeehan, both outfitters, participated. So did Richard Gockel, a retired mechanical engineer who has been active in Trout Unlimited and is a board member for the Madison River Foundation.

Some members of Trout Unlimited chapters in southwest Montana have complained that the makeup of the Madison River Work Group tilted toward being unduly outfitter-friendly — with three of 12 members having direct links to outfitting and three more having indirect links to commercial use of the Madison River.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission appointed the Work Group and tasked it with making recommendations about managing commercial and non-commercial use of the river as fishing pressure increases and population growth continues in Bozeman and Gallatin County.

The group started work in September 2021 and shared recommendations with the Fish and Wildlife Commission in June. The commission directed FWP staff to conduct public scoping meetings and collect public comment. The Butte meeting was the last of four in-person meetings.

People can submit comments about the recommendations online, by email or mail.

The Work Group’s recommendations for commercial use advise keeping the Special River Permit system, which is a cooperative agreement between FWP and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. There would be no limit on the granting of such permits to “new river service providers.”

A separate Madison River Use Permit would cap the total annual commercial trips by a Special River Permit holder based on the number of trips reported in 2019 or 2020, whichever is highest.

Anglers who are clients of a permitted outfitter would not need a separate float permit.

Steve Luebeck and Dave McKernan were in the crowd Tuesday. Both are with the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Luebeck asked Gockel to weigh in about the proposed permit for recreational use. He noted that Gockel has ties to Trout Unlimited.

Gockel replied that the permit’s initial purpose would be to get a sense of the extent of non-commercial use on the Madison. But he readily acknowledged that the permit might someday be used to restrict recreational use, especially on peak days like July 4.

“You can’t continue to increase the number of boats on the river indefinitely,” Gockel said.

Current recommendations would not limit outfitter trips on peak days. Instead, outfitter trips would be limited by the cap tied to historic use.

Luebeck asked the three representatives from the Madison River Work Group how confident they are that the Fish and Wildlife Commission will move forward with their recommendations.

Bias provided a chronology of past efforts to draft a recreation plan for the Madison River that have foundered.

McGeehan’s response was measured. He said he believed the current effort seems to have more support than ever to move forward.

FWP is scheduled to report back to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Dec. 16.

The Madison River Work Group’s recommendations, and a link for public comment, can be found at: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/madison-river-workgroup.