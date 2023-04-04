The Carroll College Talking Saints closed their debate year by winning the Western States Debate Championship held at Lewis & Clark College on March 25-26.

Senior Hellie Badaruddin of Missoula and sophomore June LePage of Lewistown defeated 50 teams from 11 states. Other finalists included Claremont College, the University of Denver and Northwest University.

“Hellie and June have finished second twice this year, so they deserved this in their last tournament together,” coach Brent Northup said in a news release. “Their delighted teammates cheered and mobbed them when the result was announced.”

First-year debaters Charlie Said of Seattle and Catherine Dudley of Pendleton, Indiana, reached the championship round in the novice division.

For the three seniors competing, the tournament was a time for goodbyes and memories.

“Roisin (O’Neill, Lake Oswego) and Vinny (Gallardo, Butte) have been the most successful debate team in the region for two years. So they had a fairytale finish in mind to end their careers,” said Northup. “After prelims ended, and they knew their debating career was over, they went outside for some quiet time together. When they came back, they were the cheerleaders for our final teams. They were the first to congratulate Hellie and June. They have been supportive and unselfish all four years.”

Carroll entered five teams, and some were a bit wispy and philosophical during the 13-hour van ride home.

"It’s sentimental to see my time on the team come to an end,” said Badaruddin. “The team has given me so many skills, memories, and friends. Roisin, Vicente, and I spent the weekend reflecting on how much fun we've had and how much we've grown in our time here.”

The Western States Championship tournament was preceded by a special event at the Oregon State Penitentiary.

Teams of inmates, who had been trained by local debate coaches, competed against college teams. Sophomores Spencer McDonald of Missoula and June LePage represented Carroll in the event which was won by a team from Ireland, who visited Carroll for an exhibition on March 30.

The seniors are now looking ahead.

O’Neill, who dreams of Notre Dame, has been accepted to numerous law schools, and Gallardo is planning on staying in Helena and assisting the team before moving on.

Badaruddin, who spent her junior year in France, intends to put her international relations major to work.

"This summer, I'm headed to Nizwa, Oman, for a Critical Language Scholarship in Arabic,” said Badaruddin. “After that, I'm planning to go to grad school in the United Kingdom or Ireland to further my career in international development in Africa and the Middle East."

Western States closed out the Carroll debate season.

Carroll was honored as the region’s top debate program, and won Gold Medal Sweepstakes recognition, the 33rd consecutive year the team has won or shared the conference crown. Lewis & Clark and Boise State also received Division I gold medal awards.