Carroll's Talking Saints compete in first in-person tourney in years, win awards

Nine students from Carroll College’s speech and debate team the Talking Saints turned off their laptop cameras and went to Whitworth University in Spokane on Oct. 22-23 to compete in their first in-person in years.

They picked up four first place awards and a third place Sweepstakes award.

Coach Brent Northup stated the awards were “Quite a showing for a small group competing in their first in-person tournament in years” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First year Paxton Sheppard from Rigby, Idaho, achieved a rare trifecta, winning three events, extemporaneous speaking, impromptu speaking and prose interpretation. Anna Brown, a sophomore from Olympia, Washington, won novice persuasion.

“It’s early, but it’s encouraging. I’m not sure what Paxton does for an encore,” said Northup.

Two other Talking Saints won awards. Charlie Said, first year from Seattle, was third in novice prose, and Kaden Crozier of Kalispell reached finals in novice impromptu.

“It was such a fun experience to get to not only compete in person, but also interact with other competitors,” said Brown. “When I sat out in the hallway waiting for my speech, competitors just talked to me, asking about my events, how long I had done speech and debate. Not only did this calm me down, but throughout the rest of the tournament they were always friendly waving and gentle smiles in passing or before rounds."

“Traveling with the team was really great, especially after the online tournament,” said Said. “It was cool to be on a college campus, giving speeches and watching debates. I had the sense that this is the real start to the competition year.”

Senior Mariah Hurd of Seattle admits to being a touch sentimental as she starts her final lap, before seeking a job as a science or French teacher. The team awarded Hurd the Carroll Bear, a stuffed grizzly in Saints garb, for being so supportive throughout the weekend.

“The Whitworth tournament was one of the first tournaments I competed in at Carroll,” said Hurd. “Having that be the first tournament of my senior year is nostalgic."

Hurd also won the Carroll Bear at Whitworth three years ago.

“Mariah has been part of the glue that holds us together all her years,” said Northup. “A team can’t survive without members who put friendship above competition."

The new team members travel to Canada on Oct. 29-30 to compete at the University of Calgary in a novice debate tournament. Then the entire team will compete in the first of the two regional championship events, an online tournament hosted by Linfield College on Nov. 11-13.

“At 30 strong, we have our biggest team in 20 years,” said Northup. “They are happy and relieved to be slipping out of the pandemic and into the sunshine again, even though we will be mixing live with online events this year.”