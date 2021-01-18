Carroll students to get 24-hour COVID test results through partnership with Shodair

According to Schwanke, this is the first partnership of this kind for Shodair's genetics lab, but the lab has served clients all across the state and country as a reference lab for nearly 50 years.

"Shodair was thrilled when Carroll reached out last fall as they were looking for options for their testing needs," Schwanke said. "It's gratifying to see this partnership provide efficient and beneficial outcomes for everyone involved. Getting timely test results has always been a driving force within our comprehensive genetic services and having the ability to conduct these tests in-house very much benefits the families we serve, as well as the entire Shodair community, by having the right information when we need it."

Cech said the college has already begun testing faculty and staff who were on campus the week before school. Cech was tested last week and said he was thankful it came back negative. Testing for students is set to begin on Monday and will continue throughout the semester. Cech said students who do their work and studies in clinical and health care settings have been able to obtain vaccinations or will be able to promptly as they return to campus. He said this provides peace of mind for students who work closely with vulnerable populations.