Carroll students create volunteer groups to shop for those in need

Yvonne lives at a senior retirement community.

She is a breast cancer survivor who is currently self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have faced (cancer) for some time,” said the 78-year old, who didn’t want to reveal her last name. “I don’t worry so much about something happening to me, but I worry about about giving it to someone else who is less fortunate.”

So her community’s service coordinator mentioned she could contact “Carroll Cares” to see if they could help.

“They called me back and they are going to get my groceries,” Yvonne said.

“Carroll Cares” is one of several volunteer programs put on by Carroll College students to assist members of the community. Volunteers pick up and deliver items needed by those who are unable to leave their homes due to the increased health risk.

It was something that sophomore Hailey James wanted to put together not only to help her hometown, but also in consideration of people like her grandmother, who has a compromised immune system and is very much in isolation.