Carroll students create volunteer groups to shop for those in need

Yvonne lives at a senior retirement community.
She is a breast cancer survivor who is currently self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have faced (cancer) for some time,” said the 78-year old, who didn’t want to reveal her last name. “I don’t worry so much about something happening to me, but I worry about about giving it to someone else who is less fortunate.”
So her community’s service coordinator mentioned she could contact “Carroll Cares” to see if they could help.
“They called me back and they are going to get my groceries,” Yvonne said.
“Carroll Cares” is one of several volunteer programs put on by Carroll College students to assist members of the community. Volunteers pick up and deliver items needed by those who are unable to leave their homes due to the increased health risk.
It was something that sophomore Hailey James wanted to put together not only to help her hometown, but also in consideration of people like her grandmother, who has a compromised immune system and is very much in isolation.
“I was talking with my mom and she was talking about a program that was doing something similar,” James said. “The Helena community gives so much to Carroll College that it’s really great when students are given the opportunity to give back.”
James set up a phone number and an email address people can use to contact Carroll Cares.
After someone who needs assistance reaches out, their contact information is given to one of 32 student volunteers. Once contact is made, the volunteer receives a grocery list along with any funds needed to pay for the items and do the shopping. Online shopping is also available so the students only have to pick up the order.
James said Carroll Cares has been running for about a week now and has had just two clients, but is hoping for more.
“Our first list was pretty big, but we were able to find most things,” James said. “Toilet paper is still hard to find.”
Andrew Zwijack is a junior pre-med student at Carroll who also wants to help people in the community.
Zwijack grew up in Chicago and plans to go back for med school, but since he has arrived in Helena, it has become a second home.
“The Helena community has been there for me since I’ve come out here,” Zwijack said. “I’ve been out here two and a half years and it’s beautiful here. I’ve never felt alone.”
While Zwijack’s program, “Shopping Heroes of Helena” is very similar to "Carroll Cares," he said the two are working together for a similar purpose.
“We are all centered around that common goal, so we should all attack it at one way,” Zwijack said.
Zwijack said he not only wants to help the Helena community, but also Montana City and some of the other surrounding communities as well.
“(This) shows that even during the most difficult times and when things are so uncertain for our students, they immediately think about what they can do to help others,” Carroll College Director of Public Relations Sarah Lawlor said. “It really shows how big their hearts are.”
One of the “Carroll Cares” student volunteers on Friday morning picked up Yvonne’s groceries and delivered them to her door. She was thankful and had one message for others.
“Older people are very, very proud, and it’s really hard to ask someone for help,” Yvonne said. “I'm just so glad that they are helping and they are so eager to help."
For more information about either “Carroll Cares” or “Shopping Heroes of Helena," email carrollcaresmt@gmail.com or shoppingheoroesofhelena@gmail.com.
Head Brewer Tim Chisman of Blackfoot River Brewing
Matt Forbes, the creator of the M.O.P. Shop, donates the remaining N95 mask from the shop to St. Peter's Health Monday.
Teacher Parade
Covid-19 tests
TSA employees
Health-care workers
Empty shelves and limited supplies
Art packs
Grandstreet Theatre
State Medical Officer
Lasso the Moon
Emergency Coordination Center and Joint Information Center
Emergency Coordination Center
Free meals
Delivering supplies
Blackfoot River Brewing
Library books
St. Andrew School
Brewhouse patrons
Big Dipper patrons
Public health declaration
Gov. Bullock
Informational briefing
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.