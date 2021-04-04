Carroll shifting curriculum to meet changing demand

The curriculum offered at Carroll College will see some changes this fall as the administration shifts its priorities to meet the changing demand.

The changes will generally reduce the focus on the liberal arts in favor of more high-demand programs like nursing and social work. According to President John Cech, the French and physics majors have been recommended for future elimination.

"We will, however, continue to provide courses in both areas to support other academic majors and the core curriculum," Cech said.

These decisions came from a series of meetings on the college's Realign, Reinvest & Reimagine plan, which aims to help meet shortfalls by making "realistic" budget reductions. Cech said that since December, the administration has held a series of internal listening sessions including three open forums and multiple faculty, department, student and individual meetings.

"In all, over 200 people participated," Cech said. "As a result of the world pandemic, we made numerous strategic decisions including some tough choices. We were proactive having initiated this process in June of 2020 and finalized it late December before our Board of Trustees reviewed and voted to endorse the RRR plan in February 2021."