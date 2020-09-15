Carroll sees slight dip in enrollment amid pandemic

Carroll College is experiencing a slight decline in overall fall enrollment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to President John Cech, the college has approximately 73 fewer students enrolled this fall, compared to fall 2019. Overall, the college has total enrollment of approximately 1,093, which is still higher than the total enrollment two years ago in fall 2018. Freshman enrollment is also up since 2018, with 270 new freshmen starting this year compared to 254 two years ago.
Cech said the college's Early Access program, which allows high school students to enroll in college courses, experienced a big decline. Carroll has also seen a decline in the number of older nontraditional students.
"Our retention of current students was actually the second highest in 20 years. This was a real win for the college," Cech said. "More students returned to Carroll than we predicted in February (before the COVID-19 impact)."
Cech said that despite COVID-19, the college is on track to have an aggregate enrollment of new and transfer students equal to or greater than the fall of 2019.
"We were on track in mid-March and then once we moved to a remote delivery environment due to the pandemic, we began to notice a divergence," Cech said. "It is important to note that approximately 60% of our students come from outside of Montana, which contributed to the smaller-than-anticipated freshman class."
This trend isn't exclusive to Carroll. Private colleges across the country have seen similar drops in enrollment, most worse than Carroll. Cech said his review of other enrollment reports show that Carroll has most likely performed better than many other private colleges in this respect.
Cech said he believes the school's retention rate is evidence of the administration's diligence in reacting quickly to create a safe environment for students to return to this fall.
"Once Carroll realized the severity of the pandemic, we moved very quickly to mitigate the impact on our current students," Cech said. "Our faculty and staff did an amazing job of moving full academic programs to remote learning last spring. In fact, I can say that I did not receive a single complaint about the quality of an academic course last spring."
Cech has no doubts that the dip in enrollment will not spell doom for the college. He said the college is running well ahead of where it was this time last year in terms of applications and interest in Carroll. On-campus visits have been well-received with the Future Saint Fridays program, and the college recently launched its community platform on a college engagement app called ZeeMee.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.