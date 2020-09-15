Carroll sees slight dip in enrollment amid pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carroll College is experiencing a slight decline in overall fall enrollment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to President John Cech, the college has approximately 73 fewer students enrolled this fall, compared to fall 2019. Overall, the college has total enrollment of approximately 1,093, which is still higher than the total enrollment two years ago in fall 2018. Freshman enrollment is also up since 2018, with 270 new freshmen starting this year compared to 254 two years ago.

Cech said the college's Early Access program, which allows high school students to enroll in college courses, experienced a big decline. Carroll has also seen a decline in the number of older nontraditional students.

"Our retention of current students was actually the second highest in 20 years. This was a real win for the college," Cech said. "More students returned to Carroll than we predicted in February (before the COVID-19 impact)."

Cech said that despite COVID-19, the college is on track to have an aggregate enrollment of new and transfer students equal to or greater than the fall of 2019.