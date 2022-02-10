Carroll presents play about being Muslim in the US

The timing couldn’t be better.

Carroll College Theatre Department is performing a world premiere of “The Hijabis,” a thought-provoking play about Muslims in America, at a time that 15 Afghan refugees are moving to Helena.

The play by Chicago playwright Rohina Malik opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the FLEX Theatre, and runs through Feb. 27.

Malik will be at Carroll participating in audience talkbacks following the shows on Feb. 25, 26 and 27. (The play will also be live streamed, due to COVID.)

Malik will also be performing her critically acclaimed solo-woman show, “Unveiled,” 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

“The Hijabis” tells the story of three best friends, Maya, Nadia and Leen, who are doing their best to live their mid-20s dreams in the small town of Payneville, Illinois.

Although life after college isn’t what they expected, they remain united in their struggles by their love for ice cream, their penchant for laughter, and their commitment to wearing their hijabs as a reflection of their faithfulness to God.

But when their local mosque is desecrated by other members of the Payneville community, how they choose to respond will change the course of their lives.

Two of the friends are Bosnian Muslims and one, Leen, is a White American who converted to Islam.

Carroll is doing the play because it’s a member of the Big Bridge Theatre Consortium, a group of 10 mostly Catholic and Christian colleges and universities that has commissioned plays on the topics of peace and interfaith dialogue.

The consortium “wanted to tell a story about interfaith dialog from a Muslim perspective,” said play director Kim Shire.

BBTC commissioned Malik, who is an award-winning Muslim playwright, and she’s been excited to be part of the project.

Shire shared the play with her dramaturgy class last spring, who “were excited about it, but a little nervous about portraying Muslims, since they aren’t Muslims.”

Malik talked with the class over Zoom, and told them she’d written it knowing that most of the cast would be White and either Christian or non-religious.

“I have written this for you,” she said. “If you don’t choose to produce it, it’s like throwing my work in the trash.” Malik purposefully wrote about Bosnian Muslims and Whites who were Muslim converts, so that students would not impersonate people of color.

She also told them she wrote the play for communities like Helena, so they would have a better understanding of what it’s like being Muslim American.

“I fell in love with the story,” said Shire, “and I believe in the mission of it.”

“It’s kind of a gal-pal comedy that deals with deeply important and dramatic topics related to bias against Muslims and people of faith in general.”

People won’t find it depressing, she added. “They’re going to laugh quite a bit and get to know some fun, young vibrant characters.”

Not only have Shire and her students dealt with the challenges of sensitively portraying this story, but also the obstacles COVID has thrown at them.

This past week – Shire had COVID and was forced to follow rehearsals on Zoom.

“It’s stymied us,” she said of the pandemic. They began rehearsals Martin Luther King Jr Day, just as Omicron was surging and have been rehearsing in facemasks. Most of the cast are vaccinated.

If any test positive in the coming days, the cast will just have to flex and fill the spots.

The students are very excited to be putting on the play, Shire said. “They really love it. They fell in love with the characters and the story and they really wanted to tell the story to the Helena community.”

“This is a story that needs to be told,” said Syd Mammano, a Carroll senior and theater major who plays Maya.

Mammano was drawn to playing Maya, who she sees as a very feisty, in-your-face kind of character when she’s protecting the people she loves.

“She will not stand for bigotry and racism. She will fight for what she wants.

“I see myself in her when it comes to not backing down when people say things that are incorrect or…mean.

“I can get righteously angry for this character. There’s this bigotry. I feel that in my soul as well.”

While it’s a challenge for her to play a traditional Muslim woman, it’s one she embraces.

“I’m doing my best.”

“I feel changed,” she said of the impact of the play.

“When I turn on the news and hear about prejudice against Muslims, I see it from Rohina’s point of view. It makes me more determined to want to change it.”

And there’s an added bonus to the role, “I get to eat a lot of ice cream on stage!”

“It’s a really important show we are putting on,” said Tabitha Southworth, who plays Nadia. “I’m really glad to be part of it.”

She sees her character as a bit of a lost soul who is trying to find out what to do with her life. “She’s a very relatable character.”

The play’s been important for her, not just as a way to learn more about Islam as a religion and about Muslim culture, but also because the characters have interesting stories to tell.

“This is a really important show we’re putting on in our community and I’m excited to be a part of it. I hope it gets an interfaith dialog going in our community so it’s a nicer, safer place for everybody.”

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Feb 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 and 2:30 p.m. Feb 20, 27. Talkbacks with the author follow the shows on Feb. 25, 26 and 27.

Tickets are $10 student and $15 general admission. Live streaming at the same time is $15 for one person and $30 for a group. Tickets are available at www.carroll.edu/theatre.

Masks required for the audience, not the cast.

