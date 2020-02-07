Carroll holds vigil honoring the late Ed Noonan

Carroll College held a vigil Friday honoring the life and works of the late Ed Noonan.

Noonan, who died in January at age 70, spent 35 years at Carroll College as resident director, activity director and permanent part-time adjunct faculty. He served a four year term on the Helena City Commission and was the executive director of The Myrna Loy for 15 years.

"Ed loved poetry and theater," said Father Marc Lenneman. "I think he loved the mystery. They both speak to the mystery of being human."

Several people shared poems written by Noonan. John Rausch, Nancy Harper and Carroll College President John Cech were among those who shared reflections about his life.

"One of my greatest joys in my 22 months as president of Carroll was getting to know Ed," Cech said. "One of my biggest regrets was not getting to know him better."

Cech said that when he was offered the position as president, Noonan was the first person to call him and ask to take him out for coffee. Noonan would go on to read one of his poems, titled "Advice from Former Carroll Presidents Now Saints in Heaven," at Cech's inauguration. Cech spoke of Noonan's commitment to Carroll and how, despite being retired, he was advising 40 students at the time of his death.

