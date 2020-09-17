Carroll has 8 of the 10 COVID-19 cases reported in county schools so far

"Our students recognize that we are in an enviable position being able to hold the majority of our classes in person when other colleges across the country are solely online or have had to move online after only a few weeks of classes," Cech said. "We are proud of the care our community has shown for one another in diligently following our safety protocols."

This isn't to say things have been easy for Carroll. Cech noted the school had to make several adjustments after the beginning of the semester. Dining services had to be adjusted and the administration noted that when in quarantine, students were not receiving the full support they needed, according to Cech.

According to Cech, many of these issues have been addressed in conjunction with the staff and public health officials. He also credited students for their contributions. An example is the "instrumental" role that nursing students played in testing at the beginning of the semester, he said.