Carroll has 8 of the 10 COVID-19 cases reported in county schools so far

A state report released Wednesday shows Carroll College has eight of the 10 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lewis and Clark County schools so far this school year.
The other two cases are at Radley Elementary School in East Helena, according to a weekly report now being released by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Although no other schools in the county are included in the report, Helena Public Schools reported one COVID-19 case in a summer school student and one case in a student athlete before the fall semester began.
Carroll, along with Montana State University-Billings and MSU-Northern, have kept their total number of cases in the single digits. MSU-Bozeman and Montana Tech have each reported more than 30 cases since the start of school, and the University of Montana reported 24 new cases in the past week, narrowly missing the DPHHS report.
Under Carroll's COVID-19 procedures, the affected students are placed into self-isolation, which is a separate living arrangement where they can recover without infecting others. Carroll President John Cech said there are protocols in place for these students to notify their professors and, when possible, they do participate in classes remotely.
"We were among the first colleges and universities in the region to publicly share our data once a week with the greater community regarding active cases on campus. We did this because we view ourselves as an integral part of the Helena and greater Montana community," Cech said. "The safety and security of Carroll students, faculty and staff remain the number one priority for us. That priority is part of every decision we make."
Cech also thanked the City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County officials for assisting the college in its efforts to maintain a safe environment. Lewis and Clark Public Health performs all of the contact tracing procedures when a positive case is confirmed. Cech called them "an invaluable partner to us throughout our planning an implementation."
There are a number of implemented procedures that Cech said helps keep the number of cases low. Offering free COVID testing for all students upon their arrival on campus was a major success. School officials were immediately able to identify five positive cases and those students were quickly put into isolation and their contacts traced, reducing the potential for community spread.
Cech also pointed to the extensive "Marching Back" plan the administration crafted over the summer. Cech said it provided a blueprint for the school on how to most safely reopen the campus.
Finally, there is the constant reinforcement of mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, which Cech says happens continually.
"Our students recognize that we are in an enviable position being able to hold the majority of our classes in person when other colleges across the country are solely online or have had to move online after only a few weeks of classes," Cech said. "We are proud of the care our community has shown for one another in diligently following our safety protocols."
This isn't to say things have been easy for Carroll. Cech noted the school had to make several adjustments after the beginning of the semester. Dining services had to be adjusted and the administration noted that when in quarantine, students were not receiving the full support they needed, according to Cech.
According to Cech, many of these issues have been addressed in conjunction with the staff and public health officials. He also credited students for their contributions. An example is the "instrumental" role that nursing students played in testing at the beginning of the semester, he said.
"Our success so far has been a full team effort. Our Marching Back task force, consisting of faculty and staff across all spectrums of campus, continues to meet and identify ways to improve and refine our plans," Cech said. "We have administrators continually working on our testing efforts. In fact, we are in the final stages of planning for asymptomatic testing for select populations of students, faculty and staff in the coming weeks."
Cech said what remains is to determine a vendor for these services. The individuals who are the targets of this testing are those who are at higher risk of exposure. This includes athletes, coaches, resident assistants, peer ministers, nursing students and faculty who are teaching in person.
"It has been a full campus education effort. From coaches, faculty and staff, residence life and most importantly the students themselves," Cech said. "We are all reinforcing the importance of each of us doing our part to keep our campus safe, healthy and open."
For more information on Carroll's COVID-19 plan and measures visit https://www.carroll.edu/safety-emergency/covid19.
