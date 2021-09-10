Carroll gets $300K from foundation to help with library

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A digital innovation center is proposed to include a 3-D printer for modeling in various disciplines, and supplies for creation of objects in both arts and sciences. The Sandbox, an existing room that allows students to network their laptops and display shared work on the walls, will be improved.

A digital innovation center will be part of this new center for experimentation on campus. The building will also provide a space for late-night and early morning study for those who need that scheduling.

Carroll officials said these upgrades will create a model academic library and a regionally unique facility.

The Kansas-based Sunderland Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Ash Grove Cement Co., which had one of its 12 cement plants in Clancy prior to selling it to a Dublin, Ireland-based company in 2018.

Its mission is to improve quality of life by reinvesting in the communities where the Ash Grove Cement Co. operated. In 2003, Carroll College received the foundation’s first gift to higher education in Montana – a $10,000 grant for the Civil Engineering Building.