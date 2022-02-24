Carroll Collge to have Zoom panel tonight on Ukraine

The Carroll College Political Science and History departments will host a Zoom webinar, "Understanding the Ukraine Crisis," at 7 p.m. tonight.
The panelists will be: Jeremy Johnson, Ph.D., associate professor of political science; Dean Pavlakis, Ph.D., associate professor of history; and Alex Street, Ph.D., associate professor of political science.
The event is free and the public may attend. To register, go to:
https://carroll.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8Qaz0aYHQv2Qfv9Nkm98fg?_x_zm_rtaid=w4figlaoQf68JlcvKrwnTg.1645711086747.c186570d51e3fc98b7a073f46edcd78c&_x_zm_rhtaid=448
College officials said the program was planned prior to Russia's attack on Ukraine that occurred there Thursday morning, but tensions have been building along the border with a military buildup by Russia for weeks. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and military bases with airstrikes or shelling.