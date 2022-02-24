 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carroll Collge to have Zoom panel tonight on Ukraine

Ukraine Tensions

Damaged radar and other equipment is seen Thursday at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

 Sergei Grits, AP

The Carroll College Political Science and History departments will host a Zoom webinar, "Understanding the Ukraine Crisis," at 7 p.m. tonight.

The panelists will be: Jeremy Johnson, Ph.D., associate professor of political science; Dean Pavlakis, Ph.D., associate professor of history; and Alex Street, Ph.D., associate professor of political science.

The event is free and the public may attend. To register, go to:

https://carroll.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8Qaz0aYHQv2Qfv9Nkm98fg?_x_zm_rtaid=w4figlaoQf68JlcvKrwnTg.1645711086747.c186570d51e3fc98b7a073f46edcd78c&_x_zm_rhtaid=448

College officials said the program was planned prior to Russia's attack on Ukraine that occurred there Thursday morning, but tensions have been building along the border with a military buildup by Russia for weeks. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and military bases with airstrikes or shelling.

