Carroll Collge to have Zoom panel tonight on Ukraine

The Carroll College Political Science and History departments will host a Zoom webinar, "Understanding the Ukraine Crisis," at 7 p.m. tonight.

The panelists will be: Jeremy Johnson, Ph.D., associate professor of political science; Dean Pavlakis, Ph.D., associate professor of history; and Alex Street, Ph.D., associate professor of political science.

The event is free and the public may attend. To register, go to:

College officials said the program was planned prior to Russia's attack on Ukraine that occurred there Thursday morning, but tensions have been building along the border with a military buildup by Russia for weeks. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and military bases with airstrikes or shelling.

