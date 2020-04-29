Carroll College's undergraduate research festival moves online this year

"The Student Undergraduate Research Festival is a wonderful way to showcase and celebrate our students, a vibrant diversity of research, and Carroll's dedication to student-driven inquiry. Despite holding this year's event via a virtual platform, we are overwhelmingly proud of our students and the work that they put into these projects,” said Dr. Ryan Hallows, associate professor in the Department of Languages and Literature and a member of the SURF planning committee. “With nearly 100 presentations this year, it is evident that our students are dedicated to their projects and willing to go the extra mile, oftentimes incorporating new technologies, in order to produce their research presentations virtually. I think we can all join together and applaud this year's presenters and their determination to inform and enlighten our community and take steps to make our world a better place. SURF (the Student Undergraduate Research Festival) has become a Carroll tradition over the last decade, and this year has not disappointed. We look forward to holding SURF next year and for years to come."