Carroll College's undergraduate research festival moves online this year

During a normal year, Friday would have been the day that Carroll College suspended all classes for the all-campus Student Undergraduate Research Festival, or SURF. Instead of in-person poster sessions and presentations, however, SURF has been moved to a virtual environment this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students have digitally captured their presentations in video format that are available for public viewing at https://scholars.carroll.edu/surf/2020/.
"The Student Undergraduate Research Festival is a wonderful way to showcase and celebrate our students, a vibrant diversity of research, and Carroll's dedication to student-driven inquiry. Despite holding this year's event via a virtual platform, we are overwhelmingly proud of our students and the work that they put into these projects,” said Dr. Ryan Hallows, associate professor in the Department of Languages and Literature and a member of the SURF planning committee. “With nearly 100 presentations this year, it is evident that our students are dedicated to their projects and willing to go the extra mile, oftentimes incorporating new technologies, in order to produce their research presentations virtually. I think we can all join together and applaud this year's presenters and their determination to inform and enlighten our community and take steps to make our world a better place. SURF (the Student Undergraduate Research Festival) has become a Carroll tradition over the last decade, and this year has not disappointed. We look forward to holding SURF next year and for years to come."
Michael Fuller, a senior from Helena majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology, presented both last year and this year.
“Digital SURF is very much different than SURF in person," he said. "While it is wonderful that we can all see the work of our peers, unfortunately, nothing compares to being able to interact directly with an audience. However, I think that being able to record ourselves at least allows others to be able to watch, especially if they were unable to attend SURF themselves."
When asked about the value of undergraduate research at Carroll, Fuller said, “The ability to work on your own research is a blessing. I was lucky to have such a supportive team of people that helped me on my journey. I hope that the findings from my research can be used later on.”
Kendall Frederics, a senior environmental science major from Lone Tree, Colorado, who also presented both years, shared her thoughts on Digital SURF as well.
“Digital SURF is definitely an adjustment; however, given the circumstances, this is the best way to convey research and ensure safety," she said. "There is value to this digital format. One is able to view more presentations without scheduling being a hindrance. For example, before, one would have to pick and choose what presentation to attend given the allotted time. Now, I'm able to explore every presentation that invokes my interest.”
“Undergraduate research remains extremely influential to my educational experience. It has allowed me to discover my passion in research, encouraging me to attend graduate school,” said Frederics.
Carroll College provided this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.