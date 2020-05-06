Carroll College's class of 2020 commencement pushed to May 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carroll College has announced that the commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 has been moved to May 2021.

Initially, President John Cech announced that the 2020 commencement ceremony would be scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020. However, in an open letter he states that after receiving considerable feedback regarding this date, the administration decided to reschedule the ceremony for May 16, 2021.

This puts the 110th and 111th commencement ceremonies on back-to-back days a little over one year from now.

"It will certainly be challenging, but we are very much committed to celebrating our class of 2020 with an in-person ceremony," Cech said. "We also feel holding both commencements on the same weekend will add even more to the whole celebratory nature of the weekend."

Much of the concern regarding the December date centered on concerns over winter travel and potential conflicts with graduate school. Cech said that a committee, which included students representing the 2020 senior class, was formed to address commencement planning. After evaluating other potential dates, the largest concern was the lack of knowledge about when it would be safe to gather again, according to Cech.

It was determined that the best option to celebrate would be in May 2021.