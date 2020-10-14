Carroll College up to 40 active COVID-19 cases

Carroll College announced that it now has about 40 active COVID-19 cases associated with the campus.

Many of the new cases were confirmed through testing completed Monday, Carroll President John Cech said in an email to students and staff Wednesday.

Students who recently tested positive have been moved into isolation, and the school is working to identify and quarantine students who were in close contact with those who have COVID-19.

"While the recent increase in cases on our campus is of concern, we have prepared well for this situation," Cech said in the email. "Additionally, we have the benefit of having learned from other institutions who have had similar short-term spikes and brought them down, and we are confident that by implementing and adhering to these short-term mitigation strategies, we will flatten the curve and get our case numbers down soon."

Sarah Lawlor, communications director for Carroll, said this rise in cases is a direct result of the asymptomatic testing that started on Monday. The campus will likely see more positive cases come from this testing.

The following COVID-19 mitigation measures will take effect Thursday:

All students, faculty and staff who want to receive a COVID-19 test can do so at the college.

All meals in the STAC will be "grab and go," and the dining hours are being adjusted. Meals will not be served to anyone wearing a mask incorrectly or not wearing a mask at all.

Students who reside on campus are not to leave except for medical or mental health appointments, to fulfill academic requirements, to work or to obtain essential goods, for an outside pick-up order at a local business, or for off-campus employment.

The Hunthausen Activity Center and P.E. Center will be closed until further notice.

Lounge spaces in residence halls will be closed until further notice.

Student clubs and organizations should carry on business remotely.

All athletic practices have been suspended until further notice.

For these 14 days, off-campus students are not permitted on campus except for classes, to pick up meals, religious services, work study, labs, or other necessary academic purposes.

Like on-campus students, off-campus undergraduates should not gather inside with anyone who does not live in their apartment unit or home.

Masks/face coverings must be worn properly on campus at all times and in all places. (Exceptions: when walking alone outside, exercising outside, or when students are in their assigned residence hall rooms as households).