Carroll College unveils plan for growth and diversification

Carroll College officials on Monday unveiled a plan they said would help the school deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, meet the challenges in a competitive undergraduate market and offer new undergraduate, master’s and certification programs.

President John Cech presented the “Realign, Reinvest, and Reimagine for Our Future” (RRR) plan to the campus via Zoom, which he said was a six-month effort with a core team of 16 faculty, staff and administrators who were told to find “realistic” budget reductions, “achievable revenue enhancements and operational efficiencies while maintaining academic excellence.”

The college had a $4.7 million budget gap at the start of the fall semester, officials said. Through some temporary and permanent reductions, as well as some new revenues from what officials said was a successful winter session, that gap was cut by nearly $2.5 million and returned the budget to what the board of trustees approved in May.

Division leaders were told to identify steps to "achieve efficiencies" within their operating budgets, officials said.

The RRR reviewed positions and personnel at Carroll College, but officials did not release details Monday. Cech said that was out of respect for individual privacy and the continuing talks needed to finalize details.