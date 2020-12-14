Carroll College unveils plan for growth and diversification

Carroll College officials on Monday unveiled a plan they said would help the school deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, meet the challenges in a competitive undergraduate market and offer new undergraduate, master’s and certification programs.
President John Cech presented the “Realign, Reinvest, and Reimagine for Our Future” (RRR) plan to the campus via Zoom, which he said was a six-month effort with a core team of 16 faculty, staff and administrators who were told to find “realistic” budget reductions, “achievable revenue enhancements and operational efficiencies while maintaining academic excellence.”
The college had a $4.7 million budget gap at the start of the fall semester, officials said. Through some temporary and permanent reductions, as well as some new revenues from what officials said was a successful winter session, that gap was cut by nearly $2.5 million and returned the budget to what the board of trustees approved in May.
Division leaders were told to identify steps to "achieve efficiencies" within their operating budgets, officials said.
The RRR reviewed positions and personnel at Carroll College, but officials did not release details Monday. Cech said that was out of respect for individual privacy and the continuing talks needed to finalize details.
“The personnel portion of this plan is based on a reduction of faculty and staff positions with a large number of them either currently vacant or pending retirements, as well as some reductions of employment,” he said in a news release.
Cech said the college needs to move forward with efforts to diversify its enrollment and leverage its national reputation. The plan also includes more offerings for students who have already earned their bachelor’s degree.
This includes a certificate in Healthcare Leadership, which started in the fall; a certification in financial planning -- which is for people who are already professionals and is available to undergraduates to complement their degrees -- and a program in accelerated nursing, which start in spring 2021; a master’s in social work that starts in fall 2021; a master’s in public health that starts in fall 2022; and a doctor of nurse practice that will start of the fall of 2023.
Support Local Journalism
The college is planning a bachelor’s of science program for electrical engineering and engineering mathematics.
Carroll is looking at programs such as an Enhanced Green Honors Program, Living Learning Communities, marching band and outdoor recreation clubs such as biking and skiing, officials said.
The college is also reviewing proposed programs such as junior varsity sports and an eSports team.
Cech said the panel was told to look at ways to increase graduate and certificate programs to add revenue and increase enrollment, create new opportunities to increase undergraduate student enrollment and find partnership opportunities within local businesses and with other educational entities to save money, produce more revenue and increase market share growth.
The plan also calls for creating a campus committee to review ideas surrounding innovation and growth at the college.
Funding preference will be given to ideas that generate recurring net revenues to the college as well as provide a distinctive program or service. The funding will come from a special unrestricted endowment at the college, officials said.
“My focus is to ensure we make the challenging decisions today to firmly establish Carroll College for continued success for its next 100 years,” said Cech.
He said the board has been presented a budget for next year based on conservative enrollment figures and balanced to the penny.
“I am excited about the direction we are headed and feel very confident about Carroll’s future,” said Cech.
Carroll, a private Catholic college, was founded in 1909 by the Catholic Diocese of Helena. It has an undergraduate enrollment of 1,215 on its 63-acre campus. It ranked No. 1 for Regional Colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report. Its tuition and fees are $37,262.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.