Carroll College to host second-dose COVID vaccine clinics

Carroll College President John Cech said he was feeling moved on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and sent out an email to a Lewis and Clark Public Health official dealing with getting COVID-19 shots into the arms of residents.
He asked if he thought Carroll College could become a second vaccination site for the community.
Cech said he got a response showing interest in the offer within minutes.
“They said, ‘Let’s talk,’” he said.
So on Friday, the college announced it was joining with Lewis and Clark Public Health, St. Peter’s Health, and PureView Health Center to serve as a drive-thru distribution point for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccinations will start Feb. 11-12, on the roadway that runs by Nelson Stadium, and will complement the existing high-volume clinic at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds, 98 W. Custer Ave. in Helena, will continue to serve as a first-dose clinic and Carroll will be the second-dose clinic throughout the spring and summer, as necessary, officials said.
Officials said those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1, who received their first-dose vaccines on Jan. 19-20 at the fairgrounds, will get their second-dose vaccines at Carroll College.
Those in Phase 1A, Tier 1, who got their first doses on Jan. 5-6, will still receive their second-dose vaccines at the fairgrounds on Feb. 4-5.
Cech called it one of the most important partnerships in the college’s 112-year history.
“It’s very exciting,” Cech said. “We have taken this pandemic very seriously.”
Eric Merchant, division administrator for Lewis and Clark Public Health disease control and prevention, said this will double the county’s capacity to serve the community as vaccine supply allows.
He said to have a site you need supply, staffing and the correct infrastructure.
“With Carroll College we have killed two of those birds with one stone,” Merchant said, adding that supply remains the only variable.
He also said this would give them the potential of holding clinics seven days a week at both sites, doing 100 people an hour or 5,600 doses a week.
The clinics at the college will be run by the county, St. Peter's and PureView. Carroll College’s nursing, public health and biology programs, and others at the college, will help, while under supervision. Volunteers will also do tasks such as participant screening, traffic control, and post vaccine monitoring. Carroll is allowing for the use of the stadium facility, roads, and student/staff resources working in volunteer status free of charge.
“This is a tremendous educational opportunity for our students to be involved in such an important large-scale public health initiative,” said Cech.
He said the college has the second largest nursing program in Montana with 100% of its nursing graduates having passed the NCLEX RN in 2020.
Officials from PureView and St. Peter’s Health also expressed optimism.
“I think it’s a great opportunity and allows us to continue to expand capacity,” said Paula Wright, chief operations officer for PureView.
She said the cars will come off of Benton Avenue and be put in a group of 10, and the occupants will be vaccinated and then exit the college on Lyndale Avenue.
“It’s do-able,” she said.
Tom Richardson, clinical pharmacy manager for St. Peter’s Health, said the ability to involve the students, who are the next generation of health care professionals in this historic mass vaccination and public health effort, is exciting.
“It will benefit health care in our community for years to come,” he said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.