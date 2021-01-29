Carroll College to host second-dose COVID vaccine clinics

Those in Phase 1A, Tier 1, who got their first doses on Jan. 5-6, will still receive their second-dose vaccines at the fairgrounds on Feb. 4-5.

Cech called it one of the most important partnerships in the college’s 112-year history.

“It’s very exciting,” Cech said. “We have taken this pandemic very seriously.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eric Merchant, division administrator for Lewis and Clark Public Health disease control and prevention, said this will double the county’s capacity to serve the community as vaccine supply allows.

He said to have a site you need supply, staffing and the correct infrastructure.

“With Carroll College we have killed two of those birds with one stone,” Merchant said, adding that supply remains the only variable.

He also said this would give them the potential of holding clinics seven days a week at both sites, doing 100 people an hour or 5,600 doses a week.