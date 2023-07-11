Carroll College officials said Monday that beginning this week they will "transform" the southwest corner of campus into a welcoming gateway, while also providing an attractive entrance to the city from the westside of town.

The project aims to create an inviting landscape with plentiful green space to provide a visually attractive introduction to Carroll College as well as provide shared space for both Carroll students and general public to enjoy the campus.

The plot of land, situated between Benton Avenue on the west and Lyndale Avenue on the south, now has vacant houses and structures, which most recently served as training venues for the Helena Fire Department.

College administrators and the Carroll board of trustees decided to revitalize this corner of campus into an attractive, parklike space until further plans are developed through the college's Campus Master Planning and Strategic Planning processes. Officials did not state how much was being spent on the project, did say it was part of the capital deferred maintenance plan.

Carroll President John Cech said he was excited about "the positive changes" that this improvement will bring.

"This area will serve as the main gateway to which visitors and residents alike will view Carroll College when traveling from the west side of Helena," he said in a news release. "It not only physically connects Carroll to the community but also offers a visually appealing sight line to Carroll’s most prominent building on campus – St. Charles Hall.”

College officials said time capsules are being relocated to a more climate resistant location. And they said it was important to acknowledge those represented at Founders Corner and is looking for a location on campus to honor them.

The demolition of the houses and structures is expected to last about a week and the remainder of the landscaping work including grading, irrigation, planting, sod and new signage is scheduled to be completed sometime in August.

Carroll is doing other infrastructure improvements. That includes remodeling the dining hall in the Campus Center and a major renovation to the upper level of the Corette Library and Simperman Learning Commons.

A Carroll spokeswoman noted the project extends broader than just Founders Corner and goes from Park to Lyndale to Benton avenues.