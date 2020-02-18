Carroll College students protest restrictions on planned drag show

"Let's be the beacon of hope against those who tell students that they can't be gay and Catholic," Reagor said.

Big Sky Pride President Kev Hamm said he was shocked to find out the Carroll drag show had been canceled. Hamm played a major role in organizing the Former Felons' Ball drag shows that were held in three downtown Helena bars over the weekend and were attended by many members of Carroll's LGBTQ student community.

"Carroll better get its act together," Hamm said. "It had its act together for a long time."

Hamm said he experienced homophobia only once during his time at Carroll, and it was precipitated by a drunk student from a rival college. Even then, that student's mother personally apologized to Hamm.

Hamm said he has been in discussions with several drag queens across Montana, and he offered to host the GSA drag show without restrictions as a fundraiser for the group.

"They can say no to us," Hamm said. "But they can't erase us."