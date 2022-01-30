Carroll College student continues struggle on long road to recovery

A 22-year-old Carroll College student severely injured when her vehicle rolled over in December continues her recovery at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Spokane after being transferred from St. Patrick’s in Missoula, her mother said.

Tricia McCullough’s mother Gwyn shared with Carroll College officials lately that her daughter has been dealing with challenges that include pneumonia, a pulmonary embolism, epidural hematoma, some pooling of the spinal fluid and significant pain management.

“Her upper body and arms have become more numb, but her right bicep has gotten stronger,” Gwyn said. “The healing of spinal cord injuries is long, weird and so unpredictable. So we are hoping the increase in numbness is temporary.”

“She has small victories, a great attitude, and work ethic that powers her through each day," her mother said.

She said therapists have been talking with Tricia about wheelchairs and trying to teach her how to gain some independence back.

The Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, resident was five months away from graduating with her four-year nursing degree at Carroll College. She was on Interstate 90 about 30 miles east of Missoula on Dec. 27 when her truck hit some black ice, fishtailed and spun out of control, then flipped, friends and family members said. She was airlifted to the hospital.

Tricia was able to see her dog Piper through the window recently. Piper was with Tricia the night of the crash and survived without injury.

“It was nice to see her beautiful smile from ear to ear again,” Gwyn said.

She said the family is still hoping to get her to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, after they are done with St. Luke’s.

Nearly $114,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page to help Tricia with expenses. The family is hoping to raise $350,000.

Members of Carroll's Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) collected donations during Carroll's women's and men's basketball games last Thursday to help with Tricia’s medical expenses. Over $4,000 was raised.

How to help

The family has established a Wells Fargo Bank account for donations:

The Tricia McCullough Donation Account

Account number: 8818531918

Cards can be sent to:

Tricia McCullough

c/o St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute

Room 120

711 S. Cowley St.

Spokane, WA 99202

Lewis and Clark Taproom community/fundraising events:

Bingo – Friday, Feb. 4

Bingo – Friday, Feb. 25

Auction/Raffle/Band/Fundraiser – Friday, Feb. 25

Western and Gold Bar community/fundraising events:

Carroll College night with DJ – Saturday, Feb. 5

Benefit night with a band – Friday, Feb. 18

Tricia Strong Fundraiser:

Tricia’s nursing classmates have organized a T-shirt/sweatshirt fundraiser.

Orders will be open until Feb. 9 and people should expect to get their products around the end of the month. Order here. All funds raised will be paid directly to Tricia McCullough for medical expenses.

GoFundMe Account

