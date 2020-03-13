Carroll College starting online-only classes March 23

Carroll College in Helena will conduct all classes online beginning March 23 because of concerns about the coronavirus.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we made the decision today to implement online/distance learning of the Carroll College curriculum effective March 23," President John Cech said in a press release Friday. "It's the right decision for our students, faculty, staff, and community of Helena. We will remain vigilant in providing a safe learning environment as we work through this crisis together."

The online learning system will be tested Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. In-person classes will be held as usual on Monday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

Carroll plans to hold classes online from March 23 to April 9 and resume in-person classes April 14, following a return from Easter break. Although the residence halls and dining services will remain open, students will be allowed to return home during the online instruction weeks if they want to.

"We are releasing this announcement out of a huge commitment to the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, Carroll, and Helena community," Cech said. "We will make every effort to ensure that students are both safe and healthy and also able to complete their curricula on-time by the end of the semester."