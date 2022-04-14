Carroll College stages world premiere of ‘Maria and the Butterflies’ musical

Whimsical.

Enchanting.

Inspiring.

These are but a few words that come to mind after encountering Maria Sibylla Merian and her magical world.

“Maria and the Butterflies,” a new musical, makes its world premiere at Carroll College Flex Theatre 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and runs through May 1.

Commissioned by Carroll College theater director Kim Shire, this play written by Katherine Gee Perrone with score by Dana Cardon tells the story of little-known painter and scientist Maria Sibylla Merian who lived in the 1600s.

Her curiosity, artistic talent and zest for life made her defy the restrictions and norms of her day.

She loved bugs.

And caterpillars.

And frogs.

And all sorts of creatures that folks thought were yucky and disgusting.

Because of her fascination and curiosity, she would document the metamorphosis of 186 insect species in beautiful and accurate illustrations.

And would later be credited as one of the most significant contributors to the field of entomology.

But, for her time – she was considered a weirdo.

And definitely not feminine.

“How can anyone touch those wicked unclean creatures?” says one snarky, nosy neighbor, Frau Woolf, leaning over the garden fence.

“Careful, Maria, or some will think you are a witch,” opines Frau Schmidt.

“It was a dangerous time for Maria to love bugs,” notes a talking caterpillar puppet, Green.

And, yes, there are puppets in many colors, shapes and sizes livening up Maria’s garden and life.

Thus unfolds Maria’s life from age 13 playing with garden bugs and working in her brother’s printing and engraving shop to growing up to take great adventures to Dutch Suriname in pursuit of her passion for bugs and art.

Along the way, there are a lot of delightful tunes, sung by some really beautiful youthful voices at Carroll.

“It was illegal for women to do any art except in service to the family business,” said Shire.

One learns a number of other fascinating revelations about the life expected of Maria.

Women artists of her time were allowed to paint flowers.

But not people.

And not buildings.

Not only did Maria face challenges, but so did this play.

It was scheduled to appear on stage two years ago as part of a series of plays Carroll College Theatre Department was performing to celebrate women in science.

The plays, by and about women, were to coincide with the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Then COVID hit and things derailed, as live theater performances shut down here and across the country.

Written as a children’s musical, the music is somewhat like Pachelbel and Disney, said Shire.

“I’m really excited to tell the story,” said Shire. “She was a very interesting woman.”

“She was pretty revolutionary in her time,” added playwright Perrone. What fascinates Perrone is the metamorphosis that so intrigued Maria is also a metaphor for Maria’s own life and for being human.

“The more I read about her, she became my hero. She’s awesome. I’m really obsessed with her.”

“And the story lends itself to music.”

A big part of the play is about inspiring children to be curious, Perrone said.

Maria did what fascinated her – not what everyone wanted her to do.

“I think the biggest thing is to be willing to take the message to heart. Be curious about things in our world.

“We think we know so much more than Maria. There’s so much we don’t know. There’s still a lot to discover.”

Through a quirk of family circumstances, Maria was allowed to learn to paint, draw, engrave and print – skills denied women of her period.

Her husband, who was also an artist, divorced her, and Merian had the skills to support herself and her two daughters.

“Maria is so neat,” said Tabitha Southworth, a Carroll senior who plays the role of Maria. “She starts out the show as a little girl who unapologetically loves bugs,” even when most everyone discourages her.

And she follows her passion to write and publish books of her detailed illustrations.

Southworth and other cast members have been moved unexpectedly to tears – by some of the songs, Southworth said. “I’ve been really surprised – a couple of songs are very heartfelt.”

In one, as things fall apart in Maria’s life and she’s trying to figure out what to do, she sings a song, “Chrysalis,” about becoming her own kind of butterfly.

“Wow! This show is meant for kids. But as 18-to- 24-year-olds, we can relate to the themes in it. And that’s been a hot topic among the cast.”

Carroll Theatre will host audiences for school day matinees as well as weekend performances for the public.

Tickets available now at www.carroll.edu/theatre.

Shows are April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24, May 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for students and seniors, $5 for Carroll ID and children under 13.

They are on sale now via the Carroll College Theatre Facebook page (facebook.com/CarrollCollegeTheatre) or the Carroll College Theatre website (www.carroll.edu/tickets).

