Carroll College stages “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtalet Defends Her Life Tonight”

It was gutsy to be a woman philosopher and scientist in the 1700s.
It may be even more gutsy to write a modern play about her.
But popular American playwright Lauren Gunderson did just that.
And the Carroll College Theatre Department is going where some less daring theaters fear to tread.
It is presenting Gunderson’s play, “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtalet Defends Her Life Tonight,” Feb. 7-15, at the FLEX Theatre.
Gunderson, the most-produced contemporary playwright in American theater today, often gravitates to writing the stories of forgotten women of history.
Thirty-three different productions of Gunderson plays are going up in theaters around the country in 2019-2020, according to Slate Magazine. “That’s 15 more than the second-place playwright on the list.”
And Helena just happens to have a very special connection to Gunderson.
She’s writing a musical about Montana suffragist Congresswoman Jeannette Rankin, which was workshopped in a special concert at Grandstreet Theatre, June 1, 2019.
The Rankin play is directed by Erin Ortman, a New York City director and Grandstreet alumna.
But back to the present and the extraordinary Emilie.
Gunderson has a knack for finding brilliant women who were edited out of history.
Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtalet happens to be one of them.
Her name isn’t exactly a household word, but just maybe it should be.
The play, which is set in the present, opens with Emilie suddenly finding herself brought back to life -- so to speak.
“She stands in a spotlight, shocked to be where she is,” said director Kimberly Shire, “and starts speaking to the audience.”
Scenes from her past flash by in vignettes and animated tableaus.
A genius, Emilie was an avid student of philosophy, math and science, who stole her brother’s tutors.
She would dress in men’s clothing to force her way into salons where the leading thinkers of the day met and conversed.
The audience sees Emilie fiercely present her critique of Isaac Newton’s work to her friend and lover, the philosopher and writer Voltaire.
Emilie was likely smarter and better educated than Voltaire, yet it is his name that went down in history, while she got a mere mention as his mistress.
Emilie’s writings, translations and analyses are credited with influencing later scientists’ works, including Einstein’s development of the theory of special relativity and his equation E=mc2.
Emilie’s “works on Newton, Locke, the Bible, and independent scientific studies, in addition to some philosophical musings, would have been regarded in the same light as her lover, Voltaire, if she were not a woman,” wrote theater reviewer Susan Brall in the DC Metro.
Shire, Carroll’s director of theater productions, chose this season’s theme as “Women in Science”, which is a full season of female authors, composers, and scientists to celebrate this year’s 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
“Emilie” is the “linchpin” of this theater season, she said.
“By all accounts, Emilie taught Voltaire more than he taught her. And, “she saved him from the Bastille at least once,” Shire said.
Both Emilie and Voltaire published essays on Newton.
While Voltaire defended Newton, Emilie pointed out that Newton had gotten some things wrong.
Emilie was right, said Shire.
“I love her writing,” Shire said of Gunderson.
“I love that she likes writing about real people and giving women more of a voice.”
“The play is funny and it’s moving.”
Gunderson’s plays are well written and entertaining “and peppered with a lot of humor and really three-dimensional characters.”
This play “tells the story of someone who shouldn’t have been forgotten, but was.
“She’s the equal of anyone in the room, but smarter.”
Among those who are finding their eyes opened by the play is the cast.
Bailey Osborne, a recent Carroll graduate who plays Emilie, said she fell in love with the play when she first read it in one of Shire’s classes.
“I was ecstatic,” she said, when she heard “Emilie” was one of the plays chosen for the season.
And she’s even more ecstatic that she gets to play Emilie.
She was very strong and strong-willed and decided to make some waves, Osborne said, rather than to sit on the sidelines quietly.
The story resonates today and particularly resonates with her.
Even as a modern woman, it’s easy to be pressured to keep quiet, she said.
“I really identify with her character. This is who I am. Long live my true self.”
She hopes the audience is willing to take some risks and step out of its comfort zone.
“It’s a witty play. It’s sexy. It breaks a lot of boundaries. It’s been a blast to be in it.”
“I heard of Voltaire, but I didn’t know Emilie existed,” admits Tom Trangmoe, a Carroll sophomore playing Voltaire.
Like others in his social class, Voltaire “thinks he is ...at the pinnacle of everything intellectual… that they are the greatest thing walking,” said Trangmoe.
While Emilie is as smart or smarter than Voltaire, “she lived -- despite knowing all these things -- that she would never be seen as an equal.”
“This is a story about someone whose impacts on today’s modern world are so prevalent, yet nobody knows who she is.
“We are reaping the benefits of the work this person did...yet she gets little to no credit.”
He’s proud that Carroll is taking on plays like this, even though they could be producing ones that would likely be more profitable.
Shows will be in the FLEX Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7–8 and 13–15. There is one 2:30 p.m. matinee on Feb. 9.
Parking is free in the Campus Center lot off of Lyndale for all performances. Fully ADA accessible through the east entrance of the Campus Center. Tickets are $15, general admission, $10 for students and seniors, $5 for children 12 and younger, and $5 with a current Carroll College ID.
Available at the door.