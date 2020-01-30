Carroll College stages “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtalet Defends Her Life Tonight”

This play “tells the story of someone who shouldn’t have been forgotten, but was.

“She’s the equal of anyone in the room, but smarter.”

Among those who are finding their eyes opened by the play is the cast.

Bailey Osborne, a recent Carroll graduate who plays Emilie, said she fell in love with the play when she first read it in one of Shire’s classes.

“I was ecstatic,” she said, when she heard “Emilie” was one of the plays chosen for the season.

And she’s even more ecstatic that she gets to play Emilie.

She was very strong and strong-willed and decided to make some waves, Osborne said, rather than to sit on the sidelines quietly.

The story resonates today and particularly resonates with her.

Even as a modern woman, it’s easy to be pressured to keep quiet, she said.

“I really identify with her character. This is who I am. Long live my true self.”

She hopes the audience is willing to take some risks and step out of its comfort zone.