Carroll College, St. Peter's to consider developing health center, academic facility

St. Peter’s and Carroll will now begin to work with key stakeholders including Carroll faculty and staff, St. Peter’s providers and staff, and the community and other project partners to develop a design and a proposed framework. While a specific agreement is yet to be developed for Carroll’s use of the space, college officials anticipate the new clinic will assist with supporting clinical requirements for its nursing and new Master of Social Work degree.

It would also provide internship opportunities for students involved in the college’s pre-health professional and business academic programs. A portion of the space in the proposed new building would also be available to the college as it works on future development of new high demand health care programs.

The St. Peter’s clinic at Carroll College is envisioned to be Helena’s first integrated health and wellness clinic, with plans to offer traditional medicine and alternative therapies in one location. Family medicine physicians and advanced practitioners would lead a multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals that will likely include behavioral health and social work, culinary medicine, occupational health, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and alternative therapies such as massage and naturopathic medicine, officials said.