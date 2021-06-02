Carroll College, St. Peter's to consider developing health center, academic facility

St. Peter’s Health and Carroll College officials said Wednesday they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in which they intend to look at developing a multi-purpose community health center and academic facility on the Carroll College campus.
The early concept calls for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility on the southwest corner of campus which would include a new centralized gateway to the college and a revised design for the Founders’ Corner, officials said in a news release. The partnership concept is the first of its kind for Catholic higher education and an example of a collaboration nationally between a private Catholic college and regional health system, officials said.
“We’re thrilled to be piloting this innovative partnership to connect education, health and wellness, and sustainability together in a holistic experience for our students, faculty and the community,” Carroll College President John Cech said in a news release. He said the college's programs for nursing and allied health professions continue to grow.
The proposal is expected to include a land-lease agreement and construction financed by St. Peter’s of a potentially 20,000 square-foot multi-purpose facility on Carroll’s campus. Both governing boards of Carroll College and St. Peter’s have authorized participation in the development of a comprehensive proposal which will be reviewed by both boards in the fall. St. Peter’s would operate the clinic, which would serve the greater Helena community as well as Carroll’s students, faculty, and staff, and provide hands-on clinical instruction to Carroll students.
St. Peter’s and Carroll will now begin to work with key stakeholders including Carroll faculty and staff, St. Peter’s providers and staff, and the community and other project partners to develop a design and a proposed framework. While a specific agreement is yet to be developed for Carroll’s use of the space, college officials anticipate the new clinic will assist with supporting clinical requirements for its nursing and new Master of Social Work degree.
It would also provide internship opportunities for students involved in the college’s pre-health professional and business academic programs. A portion of the space in the proposed new building would also be available to the college as it works on future development of new high demand health care programs.
The St. Peter’s clinic at Carroll College is envisioned to be Helena’s first integrated health and wellness clinic, with plans to offer traditional medicine and alternative therapies in one location. Family medicine physicians and advanced practitioners would lead a multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals that will likely include behavioral health and social work, culinary medicine, occupational health, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and alternative therapies such as massage and naturopathic medicine, officials said.
The clinic would include educational and training space for Carroll’s students pursuing degrees in nursing and allied health professions. In addition, the proposed partnership for the clinic on the Catholic campus would operate in an agreed-upon manner consistent with the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, officials said.
St. Peter’s CEO Wade Johnson said the hospital and and Carroll have a mutual interest to enhance the quality of health care in the greater Helena community.
"Working together, we can address the critical workforce shortage of qualified health care professionals, and also ensure graduating students in this field have the hands-on training and education they need to transition successfully into a new career," he said.