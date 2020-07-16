Carroll College sees multiple cases of COVID-19 as local cases rise

More than one Carroll College student has tested positive for COVID-19, the school told the Independent Record on Thursday.
"I can confirm we have COVID-19 positive students associated within the college," said Chato Hazelbaker, Carroll's vice president of enrollment and marketing.
Hazelbaker declined to say if any of the students are athletes.
On Monday, Judy Hay, Carroll's interim dean of students & retention sent an email to the student body announcing a student's positive test. The student was living in the on-campus apartments at the time of diagnosis and has remained on campus during the recovery process, the letter said.
“Throughout the process, Carroll staff has worked closely with public health to do appropriate contact tracing,” the email continued.
Students who have signed a 12-month lease are allowed to remain in on-campus housing over the summer even if classes are not in session.
“It could be students who are working over the summer or it could be athletes,” Hazelbaker said.
He added that due to FERPA and HIPAA privacy regulations he could not talk about the health status of any student.
As of Thursday, Lewis and Clark Public Health says there are 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county, including 15 in the 20-29 age range.
Carroll let its students know that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will immediately begin protocol set up by the county health department, including increased testing, regular visits from a public health nurse, contact tracing and strict instructions about isolation and self-care.
The college’s Marching Back Plan serves as a guide for the school to remain a safe environment for students.
As for athletics, Carroll will comply with the NAIA and Frontier Conference updated guidelines and recommendations published July 10.
Carroll's president, John Cech, said the safety of the campus community and the Helena community is the college's highest priority. He said the college will be fine-tuning its Marching Back Plan as needed prior to school resuming in the fall.
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn
