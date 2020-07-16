Carroll College sees multiple cases of COVID-19 as local cases rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than one Carroll College student has tested positive for COVID-19, the school told the Independent Record on Thursday.

"I can confirm we have COVID-19 positive students associated within the college," said Chato Hazelbaker, Carroll's vice president of enrollment and marketing.

Hazelbaker declined to say if any of the students are athletes.

On Monday, Judy Hay, Carroll's interim dean of students & retention sent an email to the student body announcing a student's positive test. The student was living in the on-campus apartments at the time of diagnosis and has remained on campus during the recovery process, the letter said.

“Throughout the process, Carroll staff has worked closely with public health to do appropriate contact tracing,” the email continued.

Students who have signed a 12-month lease are allowed to remain in on-campus housing over the summer even if classes are not in session.

“It could be students who are working over the summer or it could be athletes,” Hazelbaker said.

He added that due to FERPA and HIPAA privacy regulations he could not talk about the health status of any student.