Carroll College sees its largest COVID-19 cluster yet with 14 new cases

Carroll College learned of 14 new COVID-19 cases associated with the campus over the weekend.
The latest cluster has been the largest at Carroll since the beginning of the pandemic. Eight positive cases were previously reported at Carroll College.
According to Carrol President John Cech, the school's Marching Back task force took immediate action with communication, guidance and additional mitigation efforts after learning of the new cases.
Cech said the college is still working closely with Lewis and Clark Public Health to conduct contact tracing, which has been ongoing for the past several days.
"The safety of Carroll students, faculty and staff remain a top priority," Cech said. "While Montana and Lewis and Clark County are seeing an increase in cases lately, this cluster appears to involve individuals connected through living and social circles both on and off campus."
Moving forward, Carroll is focusing more of its efforts on mitigation. Cech said the college recently received funding through the governor's office to conduct full-scale asymptomatic testing on campus. Cech said the administration has been encouraging students to visit either the campus PE center or Wellness Center to receive a test in order to curb further outbreaks.
Cech said over 500 students will have been tested by the end of Tuesday.
Symptomatic students are encouraged to contact the campus Wellness Center or their personal care provider to have recommendation for a test through St. Peter's Urgent Care. In the interim, they are asked to self-quarantine.
"We have been very fortunate that we have been able to maintain a relatively healthy and safe campus up until this point," Cech said. "We benefit from our proactive approach and having a good plan in place. We are also taking additional measures that have been proven to have worked on other campuses to reduce further transmission."
Cech said he believes the Carroll community is coming together to do its part in curbing the spread of the virus.
