Carroll College scientist spends sabbatical testing wastewater for COVID-19

Following virus concentration with PEG, the RNA genomes are extracted and then converted into viral DNA, which is a more stable molecule for the testing procedure. The viral DNA is then subjected to an amplification process called Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR. The PCR process specifically seeks out and amplifies two regions of the SARS-CoV-2 viral genome that are unique to that virus, namely the N1 and N2 genes. The results of the PCR process are compared to known concentrations of the SARS-CoV-2 genome; this final analysis lets the scientists determine just how much SARS-CoV-2 is in the wastewater sample.

This process is essentially a "community surveillance" technique in regards to potential overall COVID-19 infection rates. It bypasses the limitation of testing every individual person by testing their waste instead.

Otto-Hitt said they were essentially running blind during the first couple of tests, with around a 50% return rate on samples. Now every sample is testing positive for traces of the virus. In mid-October, the scientists saw a huge spike in the number of cases in the wastewater tests. Otto-Hitt at that time completed the entire process over again to see if the results replicated, which they did.

"The hope is that by doing this we can use the data retrospectively," Otto-Hitt said.