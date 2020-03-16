Carroll College president going into self-quarantine

Carroll College President John Cech has decided to self-quarantine after learning that he met with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
"President Cech has had no symptoms subsequent to this meeting but out of an abundance of caution has chosen to quarantine himself," Carroll spokesman Chato Hazelbaker said in an email Monday morning. "Dr. Cech will be tested if he becomes symptomatic in the next seven days. Based on medical advice, the college has been advised that no other individuals at the college need to be quarantined at this time."