Carroll College plans two-day test of online-only classes amid virus concerns

While Montana's universities are moving to web-based classes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Carroll College in Helena plans to test an online-only instruction system but is not yet planning to implement it for the long-term.

While officials at some schools might be worried about students being exposed to the virus during spring break and bringing it back with them, Carroll held its spring break about two weeks earlier than other schools and its students have already returned.

“With this said, we are continually evaluating the situation as well as the decisions of our peers in higher education and balancing that with the health and safety of our campus community,” Carroll's director of public relations Sarah Lawlor said. “We are working closely with Lewis and Clark County Public Health and continually seeking their guidance and recommendations.”

Lawlor said Carroll is prepared to go online with the majority of the school’s curriculum if needed. The school has implemented an Incident Command Team that is working to ensure communication and planning are in place to maintain a safe environment for the remainder of the semester.

