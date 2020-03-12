Carroll College plans two-day test of online-only classes amid virus concerns

While Montana's universities are moving to web-based classes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Carroll College in Helena plans to test an online-only instruction system but is not yet planning to implement it for the long-term.
While officials at some schools might be worried about students being exposed to the virus during spring break and bringing it back with them, Carroll held its spring break about two weeks earlier than other schools and its students have already returned.
“With this said, we are continually evaluating the situation as well as the decisions of our peers in higher education and balancing that with the health and safety of our campus community,” Carroll's director of public relations Sarah Lawlor said. “We are working closely with Lewis and Clark County Public Health and continually seeking their guidance and recommendations.”
Lawlor said Carroll is prepared to go online with the majority of the school’s curriculum if needed. The school has implemented an Incident Command Team that is working to ensure communication and planning are in place to maintain a safe environment for the remainder of the semester.
The majority of faculty and staff are working to mobilize a complete online operation, and all Carroll classes will be held online for two days next week in an effort to gauge and improve the college’s ability to serve the students during periods of unexpected disruption. The trial run will include all undergraduate and graduate courses, Lawlor said.
This is part of the college’s campus-wide efforts to be prepared in the event of a partial or complete campus closure. Additionally, Academic Technology has drafted an instructional plan outlining how Carroll would address such an event.
Lawlor said this is an effort to prepare for an interruption caused by COVID-19 or any other event that would require suspension of in-person classes.
All college divisions and departments are being asked to discuss the challenges of maintaining essential operations over an extended disruption period. The Incident Command Team is meeting daily to discuss and make decisions to preserve the health and safety of the campus and larger Helena community, Lawlor said.
“We want to ensure the value and quality of a Carroll education will not be impacted,” Lawlor said. “We have amazing staff who are among the best in the nation with respect to online and distance delivery and they are working with our faculty to ensure the quality of a Carroll College education.”