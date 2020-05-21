Carroll College plans earlier fall semester due to COVID-19

In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during flu season, Carroll College's fall semester will start and end early this year.
The fall semester is now scheduled for Aug. 17-Nov. 25, which will prevent students from returning to campus after Thanksgiving.
"We are committed to opening Carroll College this fall to in-person classes and residential students," Carroll College President John Cech said in a press release. "We have been working around the clock to help assure the safety of our students, faculty and staff. We are proceeding based on the positive trends Montana has witnessed including the Governor's recent decision to move to Phase Two in the gradual reopening of the state."
The Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education is instructing institutions affiliated with the Montana University System to take similar measures.
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.