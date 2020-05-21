Carroll College plans earlier fall semester due to COVID-19

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during flu season, Carroll College's fall semester will start and end early this year.

"We are committed to opening Carroll College this fall to in-person classes and residential students," Carroll College President John Cech said in a press release. "We have been working around the clock to help assure the safety of our students, faculty and staff. We are proceeding based on the positive trends Montana has witnessed including the Governor's recent decision to move to Phase Two in the gradual reopening of the state."