Carroll College is working toward building its third graduate-level program with a planned starting date in fall 2026.

The physician assistant program is a 27-month curriculum that culminates in a master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies. Carroll has appointed Claire Hull, an alumna from the class of 1988 who has 23 years of experience in PA education, as program director. She will officially begin Sept. 5.

“I am thrilled to join the Carroll College community as the college’s founding director of the Physician Assistant program,” Hull said in a news release. “I look forward to building a program that prepares its graduates to be competent, compassionate and patient-centered clinicians.”

Carroll's board of trustees approved starting a PA program in the northeast section of the Fortin-Simperman Science building complex with a renovation and an 8,500 square-foot addition. Officials said it will feature state-of-the-art labs, classrooms and office facilities, fulfilling the requirements for PA program student learning outcomes aligned with ARC-PA accreditation standards. The Fortin-Simperman Science complex currently houses the college's chemistry, nursing and biology facilities.

Construction planning and design development is underway. Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2024, with move-in and commissioning expected to take place by June 2026.

Carroll is aiming for its first cohort of 34 students in the fall of 2026, pending provisional accreditation approval from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant Inc.

“We are incredibly pleased to have reached these milestones in the development of our PA program,” said Carroll College President John Cech. “There is a lot of excitement and energy behind the planning currently, and we look forward to carrying this momentum forward as we proceed through the next steps in construction, accreditation, and program development.”

Carroll's PA program aims to address significant health care needs in Montana and the region, particularly in rural communities, college officials said. According to the October 2022 Montana Department of Labor and Industry Postsecondary Workforce Report, there is a substantial demand for physician assistants in the state, with employment demand nearly double the available supply. The report also highlights the median salary for PAs in Montana as $118,760.

Physician assistants play a vital role in health care. Ranked as the third-best occupation out of 100 by U.S. News and World Report in 2022 and the second-best in the health care fields, the PA profession has significant demand. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 28% growth for the PA profession by 2031.

Jean Branscum, CEO of the Montana Medical Association, called the launch of the program an exciting growth opportunity for addressing workforce shortages and increasing skilled allied health care providers in Montana.

“... The MMA has no doubt that future graduates of this new PA program at Carroll College will deliver outstanding care to future patients and strengthen the healthcare landscape of Montana and beyond,” she said.

“Carroll is poised to play an even greater role in improving access to health care for many rural and underserved communities in Montana,” Hull said, adding she plans to build "strong and innovative partnerships with communities across the state to create a PA program that is highly regarded and respected.”

Hull has been a faculty member in three PA programs throughout the U.S. and received her master of health sciences from Duke University School of Medicine, Physician Assistant Program in 1995. Her previous administrative experience includes roles as clinical coordinator and academic coordinator, and she has most recently served as associate professor in the Division of Physician Assistant Education at Oregon Health & Science University.

With expertise in preparing programs for accreditation site visits, Hull now serves as an accreditation site visitor for the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant. She is an active member of several PA professional associations, including the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistants, Physician Assistant Education Association and Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant.

"We are honored to have Claire Hull join Carroll College at this pivotal time in our development of our PA Program,” said Carroll College Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jennifer Glowienka. “Her varied expertise and deep commitment to PA education will play an essential role in shaping the future success of our program and ensuring the development of highly skilled and compassionate health care professionals."

To learn more about Carroll College's Physician Assistant program, visit www.carroll.edu/pa.