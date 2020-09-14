Carroll College named best regional college in the west for 10th straight year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the tenth consecutive year, Carroll College has been named the best regional college in the west by the US News and World Report.

This sets a new record, as Carroll is the only regional college in the nation to have earned this distinction 10 years running with an overall perfect score of 100.

This isn't the only distinction Carroll received from the report of more than 1,400 schools. The college was also named first in undergraduate teaching, first for veterans and third overall in best value.

Regional colleges, as defined by the rankings, are those that focus on undergraduate education, but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines. In none of the four regions has any college held the highest rank for 10 consecutive years.

"Carroll continues to have one of the highest graduation rates in our region and our freshman retention rate is a leader in the western states as well," said Carroll College President John Cech. "Our retention rate this year was 83.5%, our second highest retention of freshmen to sophomores in the past 20 years."

Cech believes the largest contributing factor to the consistent ranking is outcomes. Specifically, how well the school retains and graduates students.