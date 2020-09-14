Carroll College named best regional college in the west for 10th straight year

For the tenth consecutive year, Carroll College has been named the best regional college in the west by the US News and World Report.
This sets a new record, as Carroll is the only regional college in the nation to have earned this distinction 10 years running with an overall perfect score of 100.
This isn't the only distinction Carroll received from the report of more than 1,400 schools. The college was also named first in undergraduate teaching, first for veterans and third overall in best value.
Regional colleges, as defined by the rankings, are those that focus on undergraduate education, but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines. In none of the four regions has any college held the highest rank for 10 consecutive years.
"Carroll continues to have one of the highest graduation rates in our region and our freshman retention rate is a leader in the western states as well," said Carroll College President John Cech. "Our retention rate this year was 83.5%, our second highest retention of freshmen to sophomores in the past 20 years."
Cech believes the largest contributing factor to the consistent ranking is outcomes. Specifically, how well the school retains and graduates students.
"Our students are looking for a more personal educational experience than they may find at larger institutions," Cech said. "Our students do not get lost in a crowd and frequently develop very meaningful relationships with their professors, which very often last long after they graduate."
Cech said he is particularly pleased with the number one ranking for undergraduate teaching because it shows the hard work of the college's faculty and accurately reflects the pattern of success Carroll graduates experience when moving on to graduate school or the workforce. The faculty are instrumental in outcomes, which includes an average acceptance rate of 85% into medical schools for more than the past decade, according to Cech. He also mentioned the college's 100% pass rate of the NCLEX exam by nursing graduates this past spring and summer.
It's a combination of degree programs and out-of-classroom programs that attract students to Carroll, said Cech. The college's most popular programs are pre-med and health sciences, nursing, anthrozoology, business, biology and chemistry, psychology, political science, history and engineering. Outside the classroom, programs such as the "Sed Vitae" service learning and internship program attract students. Cech said the college's undergraduate research programs also contribute significantly to student interest.
The high ranking for veteran students comes from a dedicated veteran services office located on the campus. Programs such as the Yellow Ribbon Program are open to 100% of students using a post-9/11 GI-Bill.
"Every year it is an honor and a blessing and definitely not something we take for granted," Cech said. "We are thankful to have been number one every year and realize the credit goes to the hardworking students, faculty, staff and alumni. We are thrilled Carroll has remained in the top spot."
Cech said Carroll's ability to retain the ranking is a testament to how competitive the ranking is nationwide and how the college continues to push itself and its students to be the very best they can be.
