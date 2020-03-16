Carroll College moves up start date for online instruction

Carroll College has moved up the start date for online-only classes from March 23 to March 17 amid growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The college had previously planned to test the online system on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and hold in-person classes on Thursday and Friday, but President John Cech announced the change of plans during a virtual town hall on Monday.

"It is now evident that colleges and universities, including Carroll College, have an obligation to make difficult decisions and take significant steps," Cech said. "Recognizing this imperative, Carroll College is moving to all remote learning beginning tomorrow, March 17."

The decision was made over the weekend, according to Cathy Day, interim vice president of academic affairs.

Currently, the campus will remain open and students will have access to residence halls and dining. However, the college is advising that all students maintain the practice of social distancing. The college is currently anticipating to end the semester on schedule, May 8.

"I understand many of you will be disappointed by this unprecedented disruption to your academic year," Cech said. "Please know I am with you and I share in your disappointment."

