Pirates and sword fights and sea shanties – oh my!

Theatergoers get to immerse themselves in Shakespeare’s mythical world of Illyria, when pirates roamed the seas and people fell intoxicatingly and improbably in love at the blink of an eye.

Carroll College takes on William Shakespeare’s popular comedy, “Twelfth Night,” opening 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and running through March 11.

It’s a tale of romance, mistaken identities, gender confusion, a love triangle, plentiful puns and mischievous pranks.

The story begins with twins, Viola (Alyx Gage) and Sebastian (Bellicia Hawk), being separated in a shipwreck. Each believes the other is dead.

Viola is rescued by a sea captain who helps her disguise herself as a man (Cesario) to secure employment with Orsino, the Duke of Illyria.

Cesario’s daunting task is to carry Orsino’s passionate love messages to Countess Olivia, who is shunning all communication with men as she mourns the death of her brother.

A love triangle arises when Olivia suddenly swoons for Cesario, while Cesario/Viola has grown infatuated with her employer, Duke Orsino.

Adding to the confusion – Sebastian arrives on the scene – plucked from the sea by a different sea captain.

And then there’s the comedic mayhem created by Olivia’s uncle, Sir Toby Belch (Kaden Connor) and his band of revelers.

Just as in Shakespeare’s time, Carroll College actors are gender swapping.

In the 1600s, men played women’s roles because it was illegal for women to be on stage, said director Julia Harris.

This time around, women are portraying many of the male characters.

Harris, a 2005 Carroll theater alum who studied Shakespearean theater, has set Illyria in Kingston, Jamaica, in the 1700s and added a lot of music to the play.

“The Caribbean seemed a fun place to set it,” she said.

“I did a lot of work to find sea shanties,” she said, taking Shakespeare’s words and arranging them to sea shanty melodies.

Not only are there music and pirates, but why not throw in a few sword fights?

Carroll 2004 alum Cathan Bordyn, who specializes in theater combat, stepped in as fight director to train the actors and choreograph the fight scenes.

Performing Shakespeare is more than facial expression, Harris said of some of the challenges. “You are using the sounds of the words and your body as an instrument to tell the story.

“My hope is the students take the opportunity to experience the fun that is Shakespeare.”

It seems to be working.

Connor, a 2022 Carroll graduate with a theater minor, is appearing in his last Carroll theater production and loving it.

“I’ve really fallen in love with theater,” he said, “and really like the idea of doing the work of theater to master a craft.”

A former soccer athlete, he’s enjoying the teamwork he’s discovered in theater.

He sees his character, Sir Toby Belch, with more nuance than might meet the eye.

For him, Belch isn’t just a carousing drunkard but someone who uses drink to drown his sorrows, just as Olivia is trying to heal by withdrawing from the world.

“He’s dealing with loss, too. And as a former soldier and pirate, he deals with it by drinking it away and being merry.”

Connor, who’s been in eight or nine Carroll shows, is drawn to Shakespeare.

“One of my first shows at Carroll was ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’. I kind of fell in love with it then. I really had a good time with Shakespeare.

“The words, if you understand them, are beautiful and funny and sad, comedic or dramatic.

“You, as an actor, need to understand those words and the rhythm of them or the audience won’t.”

“Hopefully, the audience can have a new experience of Shakespeare they haven’t had before.”

Alyx Gage, who portrays Viola, fell under Shakespeare’s spell a few years ago when she too performed in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

A Carroll junior majoring in theater and history, Gage said she loves Shakespeare because she loves history.

She’s enchanted by both the stories and the language.

“I really love the language. I think it sounds really beautiful…. Once you can understand it and surrender to it.”

There are a lot of comedy and soap-operish elements that make it fun to watch, she added, plus some cool sword fights.

”I’m really excited to have people watch it. It’s a very funny show.”

“I think it’s important for people to just surrender to the absurdity and the language and they’ll have a really great time.”

Shows are 7:30 p.m. March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 and March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the FLEX Theatre in the Campus Center (CUBE), 1601 N. Benton Ave.

General admission tickets are $15, non-Carroll student and senior tickets are $10, and $5 for children (ages 2-12) and individuals with a Carroll ID.

Tickets can be purchased through the Carroll College theatre webpage, www.carroll.edu/theatre or at the door. A streaming option is also available.