Carroll College conferred degrees on 228 graduates in Saturday ceremony

Just as the familiar melody of “Pomp and Circumstance” began to play, the sun — as though on command — broke through the overcast sky and spotlighted the students clad in black robes and colorful sashes marching onto the field.

On Saturday, Carroll College conferred degrees on 228 graduates, including its first cohort of accelerated nursing students, during its 112th commencement ceremony held in Carroll College's Nelson Stadium.

The ceremony opened with an invocation by Rev. Austin Vetter, bishop of the Diocese of Helena and chancellor of Carroll College. This was followed by a faculty address by Molly Sumridge, professor of anthrozoology.

Sumridge, was the first among many speakers during Saturday’s ceremony to reflect on the special challenges that the class of 2022 was forced to navigate.

“Basically since you arrived at Carroll, things have been a bit challenging,” said Sumridge. “When you come to college, you’re expected to create and maintain a schedule, keep up with your studies, make friends, and do some exhilarating things. Somehow the universe has misread the instructions…and instead rescheduled your studies, tested your friendships, and confused exhilarating for exhausting.”

Sumdridge acknowledge the challenges but reminded the students that they would walk away from their time at Carroll better and stronger for them.

“Believe it or not, for all you have struggled and pushed through, for all the tests you crammed for, and the papers you submitted at the last moment without proofreading, it will not be those lessons that will see you through the next chapter of your life. Instead, it will be the persistence and determination that you practiced every day, all the way to this finish line today.”

Following Sumridge’s address was the presentation of several faculty and staff awards.

The Outstanding Teaching Award recipient was Dr. Eric Sullivan, associate professor of mathematics, who teaches his students independence and reliance on one another while always remaining accessible and supportive.

The Distinguished Scholar Award was awarded to Dr. Elvira Roncalli, professor of philosophy, for her extensive record of scholarship.

The Excellence in Service Award was awarded to Jeff Wald, senior designer and web manager, for his willingness to go above and beyond in his work.

Senior Major Gifts and Planned Giving Officer, Kathy Ramirez, was also presented with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award by Carroll College President John Cech, in recognition of her guidance of the Office of Institutional Advancement during a transition in leadership.

Before turning the attention to the students from the class of 2022, a special group of graduates was recognized first — Carroll’s 50, 60, and 70-year jubilarians.

Because of COVID-19, Saturday was the first time since 2019 that Carroll was able to host their jubilarians on campus for graduation. Because of that, nine class years of jubilarians — totaling 66 individuals were recognized. Graduates from the classes of 1970-72, 1960-62, and 1952 were honored.

The senior selected to deliver the student address was Megan Michelotti, a Butte native who double majored in communications and public relations.

Michelotti’s remarks to the students began by her exclaiming, “We survived!”

During her speech, Michelotti, reflected on the different versions of herself and how she regularly considers whether the things she is doing today and the decisions she is making would make her younger self proud.

“All of us are composed of our younger selves,” she said. “The you at 22 or 44 is made up of the you at 30, at 15, at 7. We grow like tree rings, each year and lesson inside the next one.”

Michelotti admitted that everyone hit bumps on the road to graduation, but along the way there were also many adventures had and memories made with fellow students, faculty and staff.

“I am forever grateful for these people and memories,” said Michelotti. “These relationships truly are not for school but for life.”

She closed her remarks to her fellow classmates by reading a portion of National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman’s, 2021 inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb,” and offering her own words of advice.

“Looking out at you now, you’re all shining so brightly,” said Michelotti. “There is so much light within every past, present and future version of you. This is only the beginning. Be brave enough to see it. Be brave enough to be it.”

After Michelotti’s words to the students, several special student awards were given out.

The college’s Bishop Gilmore Memorial Award for Outstanding Scholarship, awarded to seniors who have attained the highest grade-point average after four years at Carroll, was awarded to three graduates: Emily McLean of Bend, Oregon, who majored in sociology and Spanish; Shane Sater of Helena who majored in environmental science, and Frances Tupper of Helena who double majored in psychology and Spanish.

The Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship was presented to two graduates: Brynn Shewman from Anchorage, Alaska, who majored in anthrozoology and Kaden Connor from Boise, Idaho, who double majored in political science and international relations.

The Raymond G. Hunthausen Outstanding Service Award was presented to three graduates: Courteney Boyle from Yakima, Washington, who majored in nursing, Taylor Leistiko from Missoula who majored in biology, and Francis Tupper of Helena.

In addition, two students were recognized as honorable mentions for the Hunthausen award: Riley Dowdy from Fort Collins, Colorado, who majored in nursing and Mariama Manneh from Joliet who also majored in nursing.

The keynote speaker on Saturday was Ray Kuntz, alumnus from the Carroll College class of 1977 and recipient of Carroll’s highest recognition, the 2018 Insignis Award.

After graduating from Carroll, Kuntz went on to become one of Montana’s most successful businessmen, having owned and operated Watkins & Shepherd Trucking and served as the past chair of the American Trucking Association.

Following his retirement from Watkins & Shepherd, Kuntz invested in many areas in Helena, including personally paying for the construction of two of the apartment buildings on Carroll’s campus and establishing and funding numerous other scholarship funds at the school.

During his address, Kuntz shared several stories from his time at Carroll and explained how a few select individuals helped him navigate the challenges he faced in college and shaped him into the person he is today.

Kuntz shared how he came from a family of 11 siblings and, after initially looking at Carroll for school, became dismayed at the cost of tuition. But thanks to encouragement from a priest by the name of Father Haspert and his own faith in himself, he managed to land the scholarships, grants, and outside jobs he needed to make his college dreams a reality.

Kuntz stressed to the students the need to always maintain that same persistence in faith.

“You are a class of faith,” said Kuntz. “My most important piece of advice for you is to trust in God, trust in yourself, and do not be afraid to face the challenges that get put in front of you.”

Kuntz urged the students to become part of the solutions to the largest problems facing the country and world today — from homelessness and labor shortages, to global warming and the war in Ukraine.

“Remember you cannot help everyone, but you can help one person at a time, and think how much better the world would be if we all did,” said Kuntz.

Kuntz also reiterated how much gratitude he still has for those who have contributed to Carroll and the faculty and staff who made his education possible. He encouraged everyone to give back to the school that had worked so hard to get them to their graduation day.

“Make giving back a major part of your life,” said Kuntz. “And give back to Carroll to help future students get the opportunity to get a Carroll education. It does not take much if each of you gave back $100 in the next year, you can help over five students with a $5,000 scholarship.”

After Kuntz concluded his words of advice to the students, the moment they had all waited and worked for over four years finally arrived with the presentation of their degrees.

Saturday’s ceremony closed with final remarks and words of encouragement from President Cech.

“You are a special class and will always have a special place in my heart — not only because you were my first full class of my presidency here, but one that has had to endure some very challenging times,” said Cech.

“Graduates, it gives me great joy to know that each of you will always be a part of Carroll, just as Carroll will always be a part of you, wherever you go, whatever you do,” said Cech. From this day forward, you are saints of Carroll College forever. And the world should rest easy and rest sure—the saints are marching in!”

