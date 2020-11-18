Carroll College adding Master of Social Work degree

Carroll has hired James Petrovich, Ph.D., to serve as director of the new program. He is joining Carroll College from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, where he served as an associate professor with tenure and department chair in the Department of Social Work. Petrovich obtained his Bachelor of Social Work degree from Mississippi College in 2000, his Master of Social Work degree from New York University in 2003, and his Ph.D. in Social Work in 2009. A social worker for nearly 20 years, Petrovich is committed to training and educating competent and ethical social workers to address serious social problems. He previously lived in Montana in 1990 when he worked as a wilderness guide at the Wilderness Treatment Center in Wilsall.

To learn more about the Master of Social Work program at Carroll College or for information on how to apply, visit www.carroll.edu/msw.